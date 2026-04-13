UPDATE – The 100-Calorie Refresher Redefining Rosé: Introducing bubly wine refresher

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’re already a fan of the fun, flavor-packed world of bubly sparkling water, get ready for a new way to sip. Introducing bubly wine refresher, a modern, rosé twist on the bubly personality you know and love. Made with premium dry rosé wine, sparkling water, and natural fruit flavors, bubly wine refresher delivers the brand’s signature fun and brightness in a canned cocktail.

“bubly wine refresher gives consumers a new way to enjoy rosé that’s light, crisp, and easy to sip,” said Lisa Texido, brand director, bubly wine refresher. “With just 100 calories and a blend of rosé, sparkling water, and natural fruit flavors, it’s a convenient, delicious option for moments when you want something refreshing and a little bit different from traditional wine.”

Sip-Worthy Options for Every Rosé Lover

bubly wine refresher comes in two flavor combinations:

Strawberry Peach – A blend of ripe strawberry flavor and lush, sun-kissed peach flavor.

– A blend of ripe strawberry flavor and lush, sun-kissed peach flavor. Blackberry Lemon – Bold blackberry taste with a zesty twist of lemon flavor.

Every 12 fl. oz. can is vibrant, crisp, and refreshingly delicious —with just 100 calories. Each variety comes in single-flavor 4-packs, and for those who like to switch it up, an 8-count pack that includes both—perfect for sharing or stocking the fridge. bubly wine refresher is now available in select markets. To find bubly wine refresher near you, visit www.bublywinerefresher.com/find.

About bubly wine refresher :

bubly wine refresher is made with quality ingredients, including premium dry rosé wine infused with natural flavors. Each 12 fl. oz. can delivers 4.5% ABV with just 100 calories, and contains premium rosé wine, sparkling water, and natural flavors. bubly wine refresher combines fun with an edge, a realistic and upbeat personality, and the brand recognition consumers already love.

Stay connected with bubly wine refresher on Instagram: @bublywinerefresher. For more information, visit www.bublywinerefresher.com.

21+ Contains Alcohol. Wine refresher with dry rose wine, sparkling water, and natural flavors. Per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories 100, Carbohydrates 4g, Protein 0g, Fat 0g. © 2026 Bright Sip Beverage Co., Rochester, NY.

bubly and the bubly logos are trademarks used under license by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: https://www.fifcousa.com. ©2026 Bright Sip Beverage Co., Rochester, NY. Always enjoy responsibly.

Media Contact

Carla M. Mancuso

585-317-9268

carla.mancuso@fifco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6457a7df-36ff-41ce-8c82-2c69d1430532