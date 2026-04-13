Ministers and Members of Parliament at Paris Blockchain Week 2026: A Historic Signal for the Institutionalization of Crypto-Assets

Paris, France , April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time, Paris Blockchain Week will simultaneously welcome ministers, an ambassador, and nearly twenty Members of Parliament, an unprecedented show of political mobilization for an event dedicated to crypto-assets and blockchain in Europe.

Paris Blockchain Week 2026 will be held on April 15 and 16 at the Carrousel du Louvre, at a time when digital assets, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure have become strategic issues for Europe's competitiveness, sovereignty, and financial future. This political mobilization marks a turning point: crypto-assets are no longer a niche subject, but a leading institutional priority.

France has established itself as one of the most advanced G7 jurisdictions in the field of digital assets. Building on the PACTE law, the PSAN framework, and the entry into force of MiCA, it has made Paris a major hub for international institutions. This momentum is part of a broader ambition: to make France a regulatory and institutional reference point in Europe.

This edition will welcome participants from over 100 countries, including senior executives from BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Banque de France, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and hundreds of other leading institutions. The week will open with the VIP Dinner at the Palace of Versailles, bringing together 500 leaders from finance, technology, and institutions.

In this context, this unprecedented political presence sends a strong signal to markets, policymakers, and investors: France intends to remain at the forefront of the debates shaping digital finance, innovation, and European strategic autonomy.

Programme Highlights

Tuesday, April 14 — VIP Dinner, Palace of Versailles.

Jean-Didier Berger, Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Interior, will deliver the opening address.

Wednesday, April 15 — Carrousel du Louvre.

09:15 – 09:35 — Anne Le Hénanff, Minister Delegate for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs, will open proceedings on the Master Stage with a fireside chat with Michael Amar, Chairman of Paris Blockchain Week.

09:35 – 09:45 — Press Q&A session with Anne Le Hénanff in the Media Room.

Thursday, April 16 — Carrousel du Louvre.

09:00 – 09:20 — Clara Chappaz, Ambassador for Digital and Artificial Intelligence, will take the Master Stage for a fireside chat with Henri Delahaye. 09:20 – 09:35 — Laurent Nuñez, Minister of the Interior, will take the Master Stage for a fireside chat with Michael Amar.

09:45 – 10:00 — Press Q&A session with Laurent Nuñez in the Media Room.

Parliamentary Representation

Paris Blockchain Week will also welcome Michel Barnier, former Prime Minister, along with around twenty Members of the National Assembly: Liliana Tanguy (MP for Finistère), Alexandre Allegret-Pilot (MP for Gard), Hanane Mansouri (MP for Isère), Sabrina Sebaihi (MP for Hauts-de-Seine), Constance Le Grip (MP for Hauts-de-Seine), Marc Ferracci (MP for French citizens abroad), Bastien Marchive (MP for Deux-Sèvres), Charles Rodwell (MP for Yvelines), Anne-Sophie Ronceret (MP for Somme), Julien Dive (MP for Aisne), Corentin Le Fur (MP for Côtes-d'Armor), Félicie Gérard (MP for Nord), Philippe Latombe (MP for Vendée), Belkhir Belhaddad (MP for Moselle), Annaïg Le Meur (MP for Finistère), and Natalia Pouzyreff (MP for Yvelines). Their presence embodies France's political commitment to the digital asset ecosystem and innovation.

About Paris Blockchain Week

Paris Blockchain Week is Europe's leading institutional conference dedicated to blockchain technology and digital assets. Held annually in Paris, it brings together policymakers, institutional investors, entrepreneurs, and executives to shape the future of the digital economy.