Saudi Arabia Foam Concrete Industry Report 2025: Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Foam Concrete Market Report: Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia foam concrete market is expected to experience robust growth driven by increasing urbanization and government support for sustainable construction practices.

As the construction sector evolves, the demand for lightweight, energy-efficient materials will rise, particularly in residential and commercial projects. Innovations in foam concrete applications will further enhance its appeal, positioning it as a key player in the future of the construction industry, especially as environmental regulations tighten and sustainability becomes a priority.



Growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for lightweight construction materials, which offer enhanced thermal insulation, fire resistance, and reduced energy consumption. The expansion of the construction sector, supported by government initiatives and rapid urbanization, has significantly contributed to the market's growth. Key drivers also include the adoption of foam concrete for floor and roof insulation, void filling, and precast blocks, as well as the integration of industrial by-products for sustainability.



Key cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam dominate the market due to their rapid urban development and large-scale infrastructure projects. Riyadh, as the capital, leads in construction activities, while Jeddah's coastal developments and Dammam's industrial projects further enhance the demand for foam concrete solutions.



The Saudi Building Code (SBC 601: Energy Conservation, 2022) issued by the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization mandates the use of sustainable building materials in public construction projects. This regulation aims to promote energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of the construction industry, thereby increasing the adoption of foam concrete as a preferred material. The code requires compliance with minimum thermal insulation standards and encourages the use of innovative materials with proven energy-saving benefits.

Saudi Arabia Foam Concrete Market Competitive Landscape



The Saudi Arabia Foam Concrete Market is characterized by a dynamic mix of regional and international players. Leading participants contribute to innovation, geographic expansion, and service delivery in this space.



Saudi Arabia Foam Concrete Market Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Construction Materials:



The Saudi Arabian construction sector is projected to grow significantly, with lightweight materials like foam concrete gaining traction. In future, the construction industry is expected to reach a value of approximately SAR 250 billion, driven by the need for efficient, cost-effective building solutions. Foam concrete, weighing about 30% less than traditional concrete, offers advantages in transportation and handling, making it increasingly popular among builders and developers.



Government Initiatives for Sustainable Building Practices:



The Saudi government is actively promoting sustainable construction through Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and reduce environmental impact. In future, the government plans to allocate SAR 60 billion towards green building initiatives, encouraging the use of eco-friendly materials like foam concrete. This initiative aligns with global sustainability trends, enhancing the market's growth potential as builders seek compliant materials that meet new regulations.



Rising Urbanization and Infrastructure Development:



Urbanization in Saudi Arabia is accelerating, with the urban population projected to reach 40 million by future. This surge necessitates extensive infrastructure development, including residential and commercial projects. The foam concrete market is poised to benefit from this trend, as it provides a lightweight, durable solution for various applications, including walls and floors, thereby supporting the rapid construction of urban facilities and housing projects.



Market Challenges

High Initial Investment Costs:



The adoption of foam concrete technology often requires significant upfront investment in specialized equipment and training. In future, the average cost of setting up a foam concrete production facility is estimated at SAR 15 million. This financial barrier can deter smaller construction firms from transitioning to foam concrete, limiting market penetration and growth potential in the region.



Limited Awareness Among Construction Professionals:



Despite its benefits, there remains a knowledge gap regarding foam concrete among construction professionals in Saudi Arabia. A recent industry survey indicated that only 35% of construction firms are familiar with foam concrete applications. This lack of awareness can hinder adoption rates, as builders may prefer traditional materials they are more comfortable with, impacting overall market growth.



Market Opportunities

Expansion in the Residential Construction Sector:



With the urban population projected to grow, the residential construction sector is set to expand significantly. This growth presents an opportunity for foam concrete, which can be utilized in various applications, including walls and roofing, to meet the increasing demand for affordable housing solutions.



Adoption of Eco-Friendly Building Materials:



As sustainability becomes a priority, the demand for eco-friendly building materials is on the rise. Foam concrete, known for its lower environmental impact, can capitalize on this trend, providing builders with a viable alternative that meets both regulatory requirements and consumer preferences for green construction.

Saudi Arabia Foam Concrete Market Segmentation

By Type:



The foam concrete market can be segmented into various types, including Precast Foam Concrete Elements, Ready-Mix Foam Concrete, On-Site Produced Foam Concrete, Lightweight Foam Concrete, High-Strength Foam Concrete, Insulating Foam Concrete, and Others.

Among these, the Ready-Mix Foam Concrete segment is currently leading the market due to its convenience and efficiency in large-scale construction projects. The demand for lightweight and insulating properties has also driven the growth of Lightweight and Insulating Foam Concrete segments, as these types are favored for their superior thermal and acoustic insulation, as well as ease of application in modular and prefabricated construction.



By End-User:



The end-user segmentation includes Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Infrastructure (Roads, Airports, Utilities), Industrial, and Government & Utilities.

The Residential Construction segment is the largest due to ongoing housing projects and urbanization trends in Saudi Arabia. The Infrastructure segment is also significant, driven by government investments in transportation and utility projects, as well as the adoption of foam concrete for road embankments, airports, and utility trench backfilling.

Saudi Arabia Foam Concrete Market Analysis

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for lightweight construction materials

Government initiatives for sustainable building practices

Rising urbanization and infrastructure development

Technological advancements in foam concrete production

Restraints

High initial investment costs

Limited awareness among construction professionals

Regulatory hurdles in construction standards

Competition from traditional concrete materials

Opportunities

Expansion in the residential construction sector

Adoption of eco-friendly building materials

Potential for export to neighboring regions

Development of innovative foam concrete applications

Trends

Growing preference for energy-efficient buildings

Increasing use of prefabricated construction techniques

Rise in government-funded infrastructure projects

Shift towards modular construction solutions

Government Regulation

Building Code Compliance

Environmental Impact Assessments

Safety Standards for Construction Materials

Incentives for Sustainable Construction Practices

SWOT Analysis

Stakeholder Ecosystem

Competition Ecosystem

Companies Featured

Saudi Readymix Concrete Co.

Al Kifah Ready-Mix & Blocks

Eastern Province Cement Company

Al-Amam Factory for Concrete and Bricks

Al Fahd Company

Sharqmix Al Sharq Ready-Mix Concrete

Bina Ready-Mix Concrete Products

Alian Industry Company

Al Houssain & Al Afaliq Company (HACO)

Abdel Hadi Abdullah Al Qahtani & Sons Group of Companies

Al Falwa Concrete Limited

Al-Omran Group

Al-Muhaidib Contracting

Al-Rajhi Construction

Al-Babtain Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jvh1uo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.