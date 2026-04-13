1 Day Intellectual Property (IP) and Standards and Policies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Immersive Virtual Worlds Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: May 20, 2026)

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Immersive Virtual Worlds: Intellectual Property (IP) and standards and policies (May 20, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the midst of the 21st century, familiarity with the concepts of artificial intelligence (AI), immersive worlds and the principles around them should be commonplace for all companies.

This training course not only explains what these are but also explains the intellectual property issues that arise from using AI and immersive worlds; and the principles that are driving AI standards, and the role of those standards in the development of policies and regulations. Also, all the areas you need to know about to operate in today's (and tomorrow's) world!

This training course will ensure you are informed about the latest technological developments in AI and immersive worlds and how they work - which is an essential prerequisite to understanding the intellectual property issues that arise from their use - all of which this course covers.

During the first half of this training course, AI and immersive worlds are explained as a necessary primer to the many IP and other legal issues arising from them which are then explained and developed.

The second half of this course focusses on AI standards and approaches to policy and regulations. The expert trainer looks at the ever-growing number of organisations/working groups generating more standards, specifications etc that you should be aware of.

Attending this training course also gives you the opportunity to ask questions of the expert presenters.

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Patent, IP, trademarks or licensing counsel

Business development managers

Commercial managers and business executives

Compliance officers

Board directors

Key Topics Covered:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Part 1

Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Part 2

Immersive technology

The principles that are driving AI standards and approaches to policy and regulations

An overview of the AI standards landscape

An overview of the standards role in the development of policies and regulations

Speakers

Mark Weston

Mark Weston has run his own law firm, Weston Legal, since 1 January 2024.He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP where he joined in February 2016 as a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. Before that, he was a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and before that, he spent several years at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago and has also previously been seconded to Hewlett Packard and other technology businesses. He changed role to become a consultant in Hill Dickinson's London office in January 2024.

Expertise: Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, electronic commerce and on-line services law. He specialises in commercial and Tech issues. Mark is used as a 'trusted adviser' by many clients in all sorts of businesses and often acts as 'private practice in-house counsel' for many clients. He specialises in tech and internet businesses.

Henry Rivero

Henry Rivero, founder of Riveroconsult has 20+ years extensive experience in the TV & digital media industries having worked within the publisher and technology provider spaces.

Across his senior leadership roles at RTL Group, Clypd, HbbTV Association and as a Consultant working within commercial, standards, strategy, technology and M&A initiatives with major media groups, broadcasters and technology providers, he has gained valuable insight into the majority of major media organisations as well as the technology players that help them deliver on the promise of Advanced TV in all its various forms.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dewmao

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.