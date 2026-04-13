With Brain Scan Volume Momentum Accelerating, Firefly Makes History by Building the World’s First Known 200,000+ Standardized EEG/ERP Depository

- Firefly’s total brain scan volumes have increased sequentially by higher percentages in each of the past four quarters -

- Firefly is harnessing increased data and NVIDIA L40S GPU acceleration to power next-generation EEG/ERP processing, enabling new AI-driven biomarker discovery capabilities –

- Milestone supports Firefly’s goal of building and launching the world’s first EEG/ERP-based foundation model of the human brain -

KENMORE, N.Y., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (“Firefly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AIFF), an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders, is pleased to announce the achievement of a major operational and commercial milestone: over 200,000 EEG/ERP (human brain function) scans.

Through its acquisition of Evoke Neuroscience, Inc. in May 2025, combined with the successful execution of its key internal growth initiatives, Firefly has now driven 5%, 11%, 15%, and 17% sequential EEG/ERP brain scan volume growth, respectively, over the past four quarters.

“Surpassing this important milestone opens the door to us potentially making additional new breakthroughs in cognitive brain biomarker discovery, building upon those we’ve already recently made for differential diagnosis of ADHD, objective measurement of SCD/MCI/Dementia in Alzheimer's patients, and cognitive assessment of brain age,” commented Firefly’s Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lipschitz. “In so doing, we also believe we are now much closer to fulfilling our goal of building and launching the world’s first EEG/ERP-based foundation model of the human brain.”

About Firefly

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFF) is an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company advancing precision neuroscience, applying AI and large-scale electrophysiological data to give clinicians a more complete, objective picture of how an individual patient's brain is functioning. Firefly’s proprietary database now consists of over 200,000 EEG/ERP brain scans, making it the world’s largest known standardized EEG/ERP repository. Firefly’s EEG-based, AI-driven, and FDA-510(k)-cleared brain analytics technology has the potential to revolutionize diagnostic and treatment monitoring methods for conditions such as depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and ADHD.

Please visit www.fireflyneuro.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws concerning Firefly. These forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to Firefly’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Firefly will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Firefly’s control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the reports and other filings of Firefly with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Firefly’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. Forward-looking statements included in this press release only speak as of the date they are made, and Firefly does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor & Media Contact

Stephen Kilmer

(646) 274-3580

stephen.kilmer@fireflyneuro.com