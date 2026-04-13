Replimune Group, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL). The investigation focuses on Replimune’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Replimune securities?

If you purchased Replimune securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On April 10, 2026, Replimune Group, Inc. disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the Company’s resubmitted Biologics License Application for RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec). The FDA determined that the data presented were insufficient to establish substantial evidence of effectiveness and further stated that the additional analyses submitted by the Company did not alter its prior conclusion that the IGNYTE trial was not an adequate and well-controlled clinical investigation capable of providing such evidence.

The Company had previously received a Complete Response Letter in July 2025 identifying deficiencies in the clinical evidence supporting the application. Following that rejection, Replimune represented that it had addressed the FDA’s concerns through additional analyses and regulatory engagement and advanced the application toward an April 10, 2026 PDUFA date.

However, the April 10, 2026 Complete Response Letter revealed that these efforts did not resolve the deficiencies previously identified by the FDA.

Following these disclosures, Replimune’s stock price declined significantly, damaging investors.

In liht of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Replimune complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Replimune stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com