EquipmentShare, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of EquipmentShare, Inc. The investigation focuses on whether the Company’s executive officers complied with the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased EquipmentShare securities?

If you purchased EquipmentShare securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On March 18, 2026, after the market closed, EquipmentShare reported financial results that revealed the magnitude and impact of costs associated with its OWN Program and expansion activities on the Company’s margins and profitability.

On March 19, 2026, after the market closed, EquipmentShare filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which provided additional detail regarding the Company’s cost structure, including the significance of the OWN Program and its impact on results of operations and margins.

Following these disclosures, EquipmentShare’s stock price declined over the subsequent trading days, damaging investors.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether EquipmentShare complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in EquipmentShare stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, reflecting the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors and recovering approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com