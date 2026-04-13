Macugen (Bausch + Lomb: pegaptanib sodium) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macugen Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global macugen market is experiencing dynamic growth due to multiple factors influencing both the historic and forecast periods. Historically, the rise in age-related macular degeneration (AMD), increased diagnosis of diabetic eye disorders, and expansion of ophthalmic clinics have significantly contributed to market expansion. Additionally, early adoption of anti-VEGF therapies and improvements in retinal imaging capabilities have advanced the market.

Looking ahead, the demand for extended-release ocular formulations and growing investments in retinal research are poised to drive further growth. Key trends include the increasing use of targeted anti-VEGF therapies, enhanced intravitreal injection treatments, and a focus on vision preservation. The growing emphasis on long-term treatment efficacy is further shaping the market landscape.

The prevalence of AMD, a major driver of the macugen market, is projected to impact about 288 million people worldwide by 2040, according to a recent analysis by the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Macugen, utilized in AMD treatment, helps limit abnormal blood vessel formation and fluid leakage in the retina, thus maintaining vision. This growing prevalence underscores the surging demand for macugen.

Heightened emphasis on eye care is also boosting the macugen market. Increased awareness of eye health, fueled by rising eye disorders and an aging population, underscores the relevance of macugen in treating AMD by preventing vision loss. Notably, the Welsh Government reported a 6.6% increase in NHS-funded sight tests in Wales for 2023-24, emphasizing the growing commitment to eye care.

A significant trend shaping the macugen market is the advancement of gene therapy. Innovative developments like Regenxbio's RGX-314 gene therapy target the underlying causes of AMD, potentially minimizing the need for frequent injections. Such trends enhance the competitive positioning of firms within ocular therapeutics.

Among key market players, Bausch + Lomb Inc. stands out, with North America currently the largest regional market. The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Europe, and others, with countries like the USA, Canada, China, and Germany playing a major role.

However, tariffs are impacting the market, particularly in North America and Europe, by increasing costs of imported components vital for ophthalmic injectables. Despite higher overall treatment costs, these tariffs are driving regional biologics manufacturing and improving supply chain control.

The macugen market research report offers comprehensive insights, including market size, competitor analysis, trends, and opportunities. It provides a detailed view of current market dynamics and future prospects.

Macugen (pegaptanib sodium) is an anti-VEGF drug, critical in managing retinal disorders. It prevents the formation of abnormal blood vessels in the eye, limiting vision loss. Typically administered as a 0.3 mg dose every six weeks, it is indicated for wet AMD and diabetic macular edema. The product comes in various formulations, including intravitreal injections, and is distributed through hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies.

The macugen market encompasses sales of pegaptanib sodium injections, valued at factory gate prices. The market's value includes direct sales and related services provided by manufacturers.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: By indication-Wet AMD, Diabetic Macular Edema. By formulation-Intravitreal Injection, Extended-Release Formulations. By distribution channel-Hospitals and Clinics, Retail and Specialty Pharmacies. By end user-Adult and Geriatric Patients.

By indication-Wet AMD, Diabetic Macular Edema. By formulation-Intravitreal Injection, Extended-Release Formulations. By distribution channel-Hospitals and Clinics, Retail and Specialty Pharmacies. By end user-Adult and Geriatric Patients. Companies Mentioned: Bausch + Lomb Inc

Bausch + Lomb Inc Countries: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada.

Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada. Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. Time Series: Five years historical data and ten years forecast.

Five years historical data and ten years forecast. Data: Market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure. Data Segmentation: Historical and forecast data by country and region, competitive market shares, market segments.

Major Trends

Increasing Use of Targeted Anti-Vegf Therapies

Rising Adoption of Intravitreal Injection Treatments

Growing Focus on Vision Preservation Therapies

Expansion of Retinal Disease Management Protocols

Enhanced Emphasis on Long-Term Treatment Efficacy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/glle32

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