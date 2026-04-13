Margenza (MacroGenics) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Margenza Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Margenza market is experiencing a significant growth trajectory, attributed to a rising incidence of HER2-positive breast cancer and increasing healthcare expenditure. This form of breast cancer, characterized by overexpression of the HER2 protein, has seen a surge due to enhanced diagnostic technologies and evolving genetic factors, contributing to the expanding market for Margenza.

Margenza, a monoclonal antibody therapy, targets the HER2 protein, crucial for slowing down cancer cell growth. Its effectiveness is projected to drive market growth as it optimizes treatment regimens for HER2-positive breast cancer patients worldwide. In 2022, approximately 2.3 million new breast cancer cases and 670,000 fatalities were noted globally, with expectations of increasing incidence and mortality by 2050.

Forecasted growth is also buoyed by the development of next-generation antibody therapies, precision oncology investments, and the expansion of home-based cancer care services. The rising demand for personalized treatment solutions and the emphasis on improved clinical outcomes further accentuate market expansion.

The financial framework supporting the Margenza market is reinforced by increased healthcare expenditure, which enhances the availability and affordability of therapies. As of 2024, U.S. healthcare spending rose to $4.5 trillion, signifying an upward trajectory that supports investments in advanced cancer treatments.

In strategic business developments, TerSera Therapeutics acquired rights to Margenza from MacroGenics, aiming to enrich its oncology offerings by providing an additional option for treating HER2-positive breast cancer. This acquisition underscores a commitment to advancing targeted therapies and optimizing patient outcomes.

MacroGenics Inc. is among the key players in the Margenza market, with North America leading the regional market. Integration of advanced manufacturing capabilities and focus on localized production are responses to global tariff impacts affecting costs and supply chains within the industry.

The Margenza market encompasses sales of margetuximab injections, associated therapies, and supportive care medications. It includes various distribution channels such as hospitals, oncology clinics, and home healthcare services, intended for adult and elderly patients.

Research indicates that diversifying production and enhancing regional supply chains are pivotal strategies to mitigate increased production costs due to tariffs, ultimately supporting the sustained growth in the Margenza market.

The report on Margenza provides comprehensive market statistics, identifying trends, opportunities, and competitive landscape, thus offering a holistic view essential for navigating the evolving oncology sector.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Margenza Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Margenza Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Margenza Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Margenza Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1. Biotechnology, Genomics and Precision Medicine

4.1.2. Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3. Industry 4.0 and Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4. Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data and Cybersecurity

4.1.5. Sustainability, Climate Tech and Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1. Increasing Adoption of Her2-Targeted Monoclonal Antibodies

4.2.2. Rising Use of Combination Oncology Therapies

4.2.3. Growing Focus on Personalized Cancer Treatment Regimens

4.2.4. Expansion of Advanced Biologic Manufacturing Capabilities

4.2.5. Enhanced Emphasis on Improved Clinical Outcomes



5. Margenza Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Hospitals

5.2. Oncology Clinics

5.3. Cancer Treatment Centers

5.4. Specialty Pharmacies

5.5. Home Healthcare Services



6. Margenza Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Margenza Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Margenza PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Margenza Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Margenza Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Margenza Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Margenza Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Margenza Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Margenza Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer

9.2. Global Margenza Market, Segmentation by Formulation, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Intravenous Infusion, Subcutaneous Injection

9.3. Global Margenza Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Home Healthcare Services

9.4. Global Margenza Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Adult Patients, Geriatric Patients



10. Margenza Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Margenza Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Margenza Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5jlix

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