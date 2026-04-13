Vertex to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, May 7, 2026

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX), a leading provider of enterprise compliance technology for global commerce, today announced that it will release first quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, 2026. A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate should register in advance for the live event at https://vertex-earnings-q1-2026.open-exchange.net/registration.

A live webcast of the event will also be available at the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com. An audio-only replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading provider of tax and compliance technology for global commerce, combining deep domain expertise with advanced technologies and responsible AI to help businesses transact, comply, and grow with confidence. Powered by AI-driven tax automation, Vertex enables global enterprises to manage complex tax workflows with greater speed, accuracy, and agility. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world’s leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations contact:

Joe Crivelli

Vertex, Inc.

investors@vertexinc.com