Rectitude Holdings Secures Over S$10 Million in AIMS Contract Orders Amid Surging Demand for Green Energy Solutions

Rectitude secured more than S$10 million in rental and sales contract orders for its AIMS during the second half of fiscal year 2026 with additional orders under negotiation.

The surge in demand is supported by a robust construction pipeline, favorable pro–green energy policies and rising global oil prices driven by recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

AIMS delivers energy-efficient solutions across construction and infrastructure projects, aligning the Singapore Green Plan 2030 to follow the sustainability trends and reduce reliance on traditional fuel sources.





SINGAPORE, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rectitude Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: RECT; the “Company” or “Rectitude”), a Singapore-based provider of safety equipment and related industrial products, today announced that it has secured more than S$10 million in rental and sales contract orders during the second half of fiscal year 2026. This performance reflects surging demand for the Company’s All-in-One Intelligence Micro-Grid System (“AIMS”) and underscores Rectitude’s successful pivot into the high-growth green energy sector, as well as its strategic collaboration with Vantage Equipment & Services Pte Ltd and Agentis Intelligence Pte Ltd. to drive the expansion of green energy solutions.

The Company has observed a significant acceleration in order volume for AIMS in recent months and expects this strong momentum may continue throughout the remainder of the year. This growth is aligned with the projections from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), which expects Singapore’s construction contracts to rise to as much as SGD$53 billion this year.

The AIMS is Rectitude’s flagship green energy solution launched in November 2024. Designed as a next generation, mobile energy storage system, AIMS integrates intelligent energy management to monitor demand, battery charge, and power inputs, managing power from both renewable sources and traditional diesel generators. Positioned as a versatile green energy solution for both on-grid and off-grid applications, AIMS is increasingly utilized in construction and large-scale industrial sectors. By providing an efficient power source, AIMS helps industrial clients reduce their carbon footprint while ensuring a stable power supply for critical operations such as tower cranes and passenger hoists.

"The strong demand we are seeing for AIMS is a direct result of several converging factors,” said Jian Zhang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director at Rectitude. “Our growth is driven by robust construction activity across the public and private sectors in Singapore and further bolstered by Singapore government’s pro–green energy policies, guided by the Singapore Green Plan 2030. Furthermore, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to contribute to elevated oil prices, industrial players are increasingly seeking cost-effective, sustainable alternatives. Rectitude is well-positioned to meet this demand with our advanced AIMS technology.”

About Rectitude

Founded in 1997 in Singapore, Rectitude is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude’s products and solutions are marketed to a wide array of distributor networks and end markets, both in Singapore and increasingly throughout the Southeast Asian region, including Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.rectitude.com.sg

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's plans, strategies and business development initiatives. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Rectitude

Investor Relations

Email: ir@rectitude.com.sg

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: jian.lin@llyc.global