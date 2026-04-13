Microchip Strengthens Global ASA‑ML Ecosystem Through Strategic Collaboration with Leading Camera Manufacturer Sunny Smartlead

CHANDLER, Ariz. and YUYAO CITY, China, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP), a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions, and Sunny Smartlead (subsidiary of Sunny Optical Technology Group), a global automotive camera module supplier, today announces a strategic collaboration to expand the Automotive SerDes Alliance Motion Link (ASA‑ML) ecosystem. As part of this collaboration, Sunny Smartlead is introducing Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) camera modules built on Microchip’s VS700 family of ASA‑ML devices, designed to enable faster, simpler and more cost-effective camera development for the automotive industry.

The collaboration brings together Microchip’s ASA‑ML serializer technology and Sunny Smartlead’s camera module expertise to make it easier for automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to develop secure, high‑speed and standardized ADAS camera solutions for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). ASA‑ML enables an interoperable approach to in‑vehicle connectivity an alternative to proprietary serializer/deserializer technologies or single‑vendor ecosystems.

Key features of ASA‑ML technology are its onboard security and timing capabilities. The integrated secure element, ASAsec, provides built‑in link‑layer authentication and encryption to protect in‑vehicle data while reducing system complexity and offloading security processing from the host processor. Precision Time Base (PTB) delivers highly accurate, deterministic time synchronization across sensors, enabling reliable sensor alignment and supporting advanced ADAS sensor fusion use cases.

This partnership signals growing ecosystem maturity for ASA‑ML, providing OEMs with greater confidence that key partners and suppliers are aligned around the standard. Sunny Smartlead’s decision to standardize its camera modules using Microchip’s ASA‑ML solution reflects the growing readiness of the ecosystem and demonstrates a strong foundation for adoption.

“By working closely with global suppliers like Sunny Smartlead, we’re developing a production‑ready, multi‑vendor camera ecosystem around ASA-ML, making it a practical, platform-level choice for OEMs,” said Kevin So, vice president of Microchip’s communications business unit. “This collaboration enables a scalable family of ASA‑ML‑based camera modules and helps automotive customers in China and elsewhere adopt secure, synchronized and future‑ready SDV architectures.”

“We strategically selected Microchip because they are a leader in ASA-ML technology for automotive camera solutions,” said Ryan Zhou, marketing director at Sunny Smartlead. “This partnership is a cornerstone of our efforts to advance next‑generation ADAS technology across China.”

Sunny Smartlead’s camera modules integrate Microchip’s ASA‑ML serializer (VS775S) to support prototyping and evaluation within the expanding ASA‑ML ecosystem. Microchip and Sunny Smartlead are working together to help automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers accelerate development of standardized, interoperable ADAS camera architectures aligned with industry demand for scalable SDVs.

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About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.





About Sunny Smartlead :

Zhejiang Sunny Smartlead Technology Co., Ltd., is a subsidiary company of SUNNY Group. It specializes in automotive camera module. Relying on SUNNY's profound optical background, rich module development experience and large-scale manufacturing capacity, Sunny Smartlead is committed to becoming one of the greatest global automotive camera module suppliers.

Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.