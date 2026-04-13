OSS to Support Network of Autonomous Energy Nodes for Emerging Alternative Energy-Powered Data Center Company

OSS to deliver rugged AI compute payloads for autonomous, energy systems

Initial purchase order valued at over $500,000,

with follow-on orders expected to exceed $1 million annually

ESCONDIDO, Calif., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced it has received an initial purchase order valued at over $500,000 from a renewable-energy technology company that focuses on generating clean energy.

This initial order marks the beginning of what OSS believes may be a high-growth, multi-year commercial relationship with this customer. Follow-on orders are expected to exceed $1 million year-over-year and anticipated to scale to a $10 million opportunity over the next five years.

The customer is developing an innovative network of autonomous energy nodes engineered to power onboard compute payloads. To support this effort, OSS will provide a rugged, Gen5, 2U short-depth server, with front-facing I/O connected to an OSS Gen5 4U Pro AI Accelerator appliance running multiple GPUs. The system is designed to deliver reliable performance on 48V DC power in some of the world’s most demanding and remote environments. Delivery and deployment are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

“We believe this win underscores the expanding reach of our Enterprise Class edge compute platform into some of the most exciting and demanding commercial applications emerging today. We are thrilled to be partnering with a company that is reimagining clean energy generation, and we believe this initial order is just the beginning of what we hope will be a significant, long-term relationship. Importantly, we believe this opportunity highlights a growing class of niche data center and embedded compute payload deployments at the edge, where OSS is uniquely positioned to lead. This award is another example of our pipeline converting into revenue, and we are proud to support the next generation of commercial applications,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles.



This award adds to OSS’s expanding commercial customer base across high-growth verticals including energy, aerospace, robotics, medical and autonomous systems, all requiring AI compute at the edge in the most challenging environments.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many innovative solutions for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .



Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, those relating to expected revenues, generation of commercial applications, expectations and amounts of follow-on orders and growth with this customer. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results of program awards and future orders with this customer or other commercial customers, delays in orders, any actual revenue derived from awards, the future adoption of technologies or applications that may compete with the Company’s the expansion of its offerings and/or relationship with commercial customers and/or other geopolitical or economic instabilities. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Media Contacts:

Robert Kalebaugh

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (858) 518-6154

Email contact