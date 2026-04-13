Enphase Energy Expands Commercial Microinverter Deployments Across the United States

FREMONT, Calif., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced expanded shipments of commercial microinverter products from its U.S. manufacturing facilities. These products, including IQ9N-3P™ and IQ8P-3P™ Commercial Microinverters, reflect the growing installer demand for a simpler, more reliable alternative to traditional string inverters in the commercial solar market.

The IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter is Enphase’s first GaN-powered microinverter, designed natively for three-phase 480Y/277 V (wye) grids without external transformers. It delivers an industry-leading CEC weighted efficiency of 97.5% and supports solar panels up to 600 W.

IQ9N-3P and IQ8P-3P Commercial Microinverters designated with a "DOM" suffix are manufactured in U.S. facilities to help eligible projects qualify for domestic content bonus tax credits and align with evolving U.S. sourcing requirements, including Buy America Act and Build America, Buy America Act standards, enabling the products to be used in federal infrastructure projects. Companies like SunFlower LLC, a commercial and residential solar installer serving New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, are already putting that compliance advantage to work on demanding projects.

"We successfully deployed Enphase IQ9N Commercial Microinverters on a recent commercial project, delivering on federal domestic content compliance, enhanced jobsite safety, and a significantly reduced installation time under demanding winter conditions," said Connor Sanborn, co-founder of SunFlower LLC. "It's exactly the kind of technology that makes commercial solar more accessible to businesses and municipalities. As energy rates across the Northeast region of the United States continue to climb, we're seeing growing demand from business owners looking to lock in costs and invest in long-term energy stability."

The IQ9N-3P Microinverter meets UL 1741-SB and IEEE 1547-2018 grid compliance standards and includes rapid shutdown, phase balancing, and loss-of-phase detection. Enphase Power Control™ software supports UL 3141 and enables no-export or export-limited operation across all phases without external protection hardware, simplifying commercial interconnection.

The IQ9N-3P Microinverter can be deployed on systems from under 100 kW to several hundred kW and scales over time without major redesign. Its all-AC panel-level architecture eliminates high-voltage DC runs and the single points of failure associated with traditional string inverter designs. For installers already familiar with Enphase on the residential side, the IQ Commercial Microinverter offers a natural path to expand into commercial projects without retraining crews or adopting unfamiliar technology.

"Wulfekuhle Electric has trusted Enphase microinverters on the residential side for years, and when Kendrick Forestry Products came to us with a project of this scale, the choice was clear," said Brianne Wulfekuhle, business manager at Wulfekuhle Electric, an installer of Enphase products in Iowa. "The reliability and monitoring capabilities of the IQ Commercial Microinverter gave our customer the confidence to commit to nearly 900 kilowatts of solar across two sites. We are proud to help a local Iowa manufacturer take this step toward energy independence."

"The IQ9N-3P Microinverter is a step up for commercial solar," said Drew Collom, CEO of Quality Solar. "String inverters can look cheaper upfront, but when one goes down, you lose production from the entire string. With Enphase, a failed unit affects one panel, the system keeps running, and the app shows you exactly what happened. For asset owners, that difference in uptime adds up."

Enphase's commercial solution is also proving to be a compelling solution for repowering projects, where aging string inverter infrastructure is replaced without disturbing existing panel arrays or racking. Because each IQ9N-3P Microinverter operates independently at the panel level, installers can modernize a commercial system incrementally, restoring and improving energy production while eliminating the single points of failure that made the original string design vulnerable. Furman University, located in Greenville, South Carolina, is working with an accomplished solar installation company, Detail Solar, to install Enphase IQ9 Commercial Microinverters across a 988-kW ground-mount array in phased stages, with stage one already underway at 30 kW.

"Repowering strategies can be incredibly impactful when original legacy string inverter architecture is underperforming," said Paul Zimmer, owner and founder of Detail Solar. "With Enphase IQ9 Commercial Microinverters supporting 480 V infrastructure, we modernized the current solar system, minimized future downtime, and restored energy production with confidence."

"Commercial customers are telling us they are done accepting the downtime risk and O&M costs that comes with string inverters," said Ken Fong, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. "With the IQ9N-3P Microinverter, we are bringing the reliability, uptime, and panel-level visibility that Enphase is known for to the 480 V commercial market. The response from installers and asset owners has been strong, and we are just getting started."

The IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter includes a 25-year limited warranty. Certain Enphase products may qualify as FEOC compliant under IRS Notice 2025-08. Consult your legal and tax advisors to confirm eligibility. Learn more about Enphase FEOC compliant products and commercial microinverters on the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 86.4 million microinverters, with more than 5.1 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; anticipated installer and customer demand for Enphase’s commercial solutions; expectations that IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverters with "DOM" suffix SKUs should allow certain solar projects to meet key federal sourcing requirements and qualify for current domestic content bonus tax credits; and statements regarding the continued availability and expansion of the IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter in the United States. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‑looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes in commercial solar market demand; installer and customer adoption of Enphase microinverter‑based commercial systems; changes in energy prices and incentive programs; regulatory and policy developments, including domestic content, tax credit, and FEOC‑related requirements; product performance and reliability; manufacturing, qualification, and supply chain constraints; the performance of third‑party partners and installation providers; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10‑K. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

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