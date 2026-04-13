Pacific Office Automation Acquires MKCNext, Establishing National Leadership in Wide-Format Technology

PORTLAND, Ore., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Office Automation (POA) , the largest independent office equipment reseller and managed services provider in the nation, today announced the acquisition of MKCNext, a Southern California-based leader in high-end wide-format printing equipment, service, and consumables. The transaction closed on April 1, 2026.

Headquartered in Agoura Hills, California, MKCNext has built a nationally recognized reputation as a specialist in industrial wide-format technology, primarily Canon high-end wide-format equipment. The company offers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including equipment sales, inks and media, color management and workflow optimization, consulting, installation, and ongoing maintenance. Its customers span across applications such as display graphics, signage, architectural and engineering (AEC) drawings, construction documents, technical printing, and specialty production environments where precision, reliability, and uptime are mission-critical.

These offerings are supported by an elite team of factory-trained technicians who deploy nationwide to service equipment wherever customers operate, providing expert remote diagnostics, on-site repair, preventative maintenance programs, and performance tuning to keep high-volume environments running at peak efficiency.

This acquisition brings wide-format expertise into the POA organization, combining it with POA’s full product portfolio and network of more than 250 field technicians to create a truly nationwide sales and service model.

“This is a category-defining move for Pacific Office Automation,” said Adam Pritchett, CEO, Pacific Office Automation. “Wide format has always been a specialized space, and MKCNext is simply the best in the business. By pairing their expertise with our national scale and full portfolio, we’re building a capability that redefines what customers can expect from a technology partner. This is more than just an acquisition; it sets a new standard for the industry.”

In addition to technical expertise, the acquisition provides customers with access to MKCNext’s substantial inventory of certified pre-owned and refurbished wide-format equipment, further strengthening POA’s ability to deliver flexible, cost-effective solutions at scale. Customers will be able to choose from new and pre-owned systems, bundled with the full portfolio and structured service agreements tailored to the needs of corporate, public sector, and production print environments.

Clint Fox, owner of MKCNext, will remain with the organization as Vice President of Wide Format, leading the continued development of POA’s national wide-format practice.

“I started MKCNext to bring a higher level of expertise and service to the wide-format market, and partnering with POA is the natural next step,” said Fox. “The scale, team, and resources accelerate everything we’ve built. This is an opportunity to take a historically regional category and deliver it at a national level.”

MKCNext will continue operating under its existing name during a phased transition. POA will maintain all existing Canon dealer authorizations and service commitments, now backed by the full resources of Pacific Office Automation.

Now in its 50th year, POA continues to expand both its geographic reach and technical capabilities. Earlier this month, the company announced the acquisition of Western Business Products, extending its presence along the Interstate 5 corridor between Medford, Oregon, and Sacramento, California. The addition of MKCNext builds on that momentum, further strengthening POA’s position as a national leader in office technology and managed services.

About Pacific Office Automation

Founded in 1976, Pacific Office Automation (POA) is a privately held office technology company headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. With more than 1,500 employees nationwide, POA has grown to become the largest authorized dealer of high-quality printer manufacturers. The company is committed to delivering custom office solutions, state-of-the-art technology, and award-winning customer service to businesses and communities across the United States. POA provides managed print services, enterprise-level IT services, software, office equipment, and unified communications nationwide. For more information about Pacific Office Automation, visit www.pacificoffice.com

Media Contact:

Christie Wakefield, marketing@pacificoffice.com