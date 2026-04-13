New Hope Properties Announces Cash Home Buying Services to ‘Sell Your House Fast’ in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Hope Properties announces the expansion of its direct cash home buying services for homeowners throughout Grand Junction and Western Colorado. The company provides a streamlined alternative to the traditional real estate market by purchasing residential properties directly from owners.



Founded by Western Colorado natives Tom and Jessica, the company addresses the needs of residents who require a faster sale process than the standard listing method allows. The business operates by purchasing homes with private funds, eliminating the typical requirements for bank financing, property inspections, and public marketing, enabling homeowners to sell their property quickly and without hassle.



“We built New Hope Properties because many people need to sell a house quickly but cannot manage the demands of a traditional sale,” said Thomas Obbink, owner of New Hope Properties. “Our process removes the need for repairs or waiting on bank approvals, allowing you to ‘Sell Your House Fast’ in Grand Junction and close on their own schedule.”



From direct cash offers to flexible closing dates, New Hope Properties provides property sale solutions for Western Colorado residents. Key advantages include:



Seven-Day Closing Timeline



The company completes property purchases in as little as seven days from the initial contact with the homeowner. This timeframe eliminates the months of waiting typically associated with traditional buyer mortgage approvals and property inspections.



As-Is Property Purchases



Homeowners sell their properties in their current state without performing any repairs, painting, or renovations. The company buys houses regardless of physical condition, age, or the extent of necessary structural updates.



Direct Cash Transactions



New Hope Properties uses private funds to buy homes directly, removing the requirement for traditional bank financing or third-party appraisals. This approach prevents sales from falling through due to lender denials or financial contingencies.



No Cleaning Requirements



Sellers leave unwanted items, trash, old furniture, or appliances behind when vacating the property. The company manages all post-sale cleaning and debris removal, saving the seller time and labor costs.



Zero Commission Fees



As the company acts as the direct buyer rather than a listing agent, homeowners do not pay the standard 6% realtor commissions. Sellers retain the full offer amount, with no deductions for transaction fees, marketing costs, or service charges.



Local Ownership Expertise



Owners Tom and Jessica were born and raised in Western Colorado and operate the business locally within the community. This regional focus ensures a direct understanding of the Grand Junction real estate market and specific neighborhood values.



Elimination of Showings



The direct sale model removes the need for public open houses or repeated private tours by prospective buyers. Homeowners maintain their privacy and avoid the daily disruption of preparing the home for constant walkthroughs.



Homeowners in Grand Junction interested in a cash offer can contact the company to begin the evaluation process by visiting the website today. The team reviews property details to make a fair offer based on current market conditions and the home’s location.

About New Hope Properties



New Hope Properties is a real estate investment company based in Grand Junction, Colorado. The firm specializes in direct property acquisitions across the Western Slope region. By focusing on private transactions, the company assists residents who require efficient alternatives to the traditional housing market.



More Information



To learn more about New Hope Properties and the launch of its cash home buying services, please visit the website at https://www.newhopeco.com/.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: Who is New Hope Properties and what services do they provide?



A: New Hope Properties is a local real estate investment company based in Grand Junction, Colorado, founded by Western Slope natives Tom and Jessica (Thomas Obbink). The company specializes in direct property acquisitions, offering homeowners a streamlined alternative to the traditional market by purchasing residential properties directly for cash regardless of their physical condition.



Q2: What is the new cash home buying announcement for Grand Junction?



A: New Hope Properties has announced the expansion of its direct cash home buying services throughout Grand Junction and Western Colorado to help residents sell their houses fast without the delays of traditional listings. This expansion leverages private funds to eliminate the need for bank financing, property inspections, and public marketing, allowing for a much faster transaction process.



Q3: How does the New Hope Properties home buying process work?



A: The process is designed for speed and convenience, often completing purchases in as little as seven days from the initial contact. Homeowners can sell their houses in ‘as-is’ condition without making repairs, cleaning, or paying 6% realtor commissions, and they have the flexibility to choose a closing date that fits their specific schedule.



Q4: Where can Western Colorado homeowners get a cash offer or learn more?



A: Homeowners interested in a fair cash offer can visit the company’s website at newhopeco.com or call (970) 610-1001 to begin the evaluation process. The local team reviews property details based on current market conditions and neighborhood values to provide a direct offer without the need for open houses or public showings.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: New Hope Properties

Address: 571 25 Rd #6, Grand Junction, CO 81505

Phone: (970) 610-1001

Website: https://www.newhopeco.com/



https://thenewsfront.com/new-hope-properties-announces-cash-home-buying-services-to-sell-your-house-fast-in-grand-junction/