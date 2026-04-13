Catheter Precision Announces Accepted Publication in Leading European Medical Journal

FORT MILL, S.C., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) (“VTAK” or the “Company”) today announced that the results of a recently concluded VIVO study have been accepted in EP Europace, the leading European electrophysiology journal.

The EP Europace journal provides an avenue of communication for top-quality European and international original, scientific work and reviews in the fields of arrhythmias, pacing and cellular electrophysiology. The journal offers readers a collection of contemporary, original, peer-reviewed papers, invited papers and editorial comments, together with book reviews and correspondence.

The accepted manuscript titled “Accuracy of a non-invasive electrocardiographic imaging system in scar-dependent ventricular tachycardia: Relationship to arrhythmogenic substrate and imaging defined scar” highlights the feasibility of VIVO for scar-related ventricular tachycardia (VT) was led by Professor Tarv Dhanjal, MBChB(hons) PhD FRCP FESC FEHRA, Professor of Cardiology (University of Warwick). This study included 31 patients and mapped 48 VTs with VIVO and standard of care electroanatomical mapping systems to determine accuracy. The study concluded that ECGi mapping with VIVO can accurately predict the arrhythmogenic substrate for scar-dependent VT and incorporation of ECGi mapping to conventional VT ablation workflows may improve procedural efficiency.

Of additional importance, this study compares VIVO’s predictability of epicardial VTs to a four step ECG based algorithm. In patients with Non-ischemic cardiomyopathy (NICM), the VIVO localization had a 100% specificity and 66.7% sensitivity, while a traditional four-step ECG-based algorithm had a sensitivity and specificity of 50% and 0%, further demonstrating VIVO’s capabilities to improve procedural workflow.David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, says, “This study demonstrates that VIVO works in a wide range of patients, including those with scar related ventricular tachycardia and that it can improve procedural workflow and reduce procedure time even in very difficult procedures like epicardial VT. We are very pleased with the outcomes of this study and plan to start a larger, multi-center study later this year to prove out these results on a larger scale.”

About VIVO™

Catheter Precision’s VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE Mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding potential strategic transactions, valuation outcomes, market opportunities, and the Company’s growth strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

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IR@catheterprecision.com

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