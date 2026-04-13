Prime Acquisitions Updates Michigan Real Estate Services to Facilitate Accelerated Cash Home Sales

DETROIT, MI, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Acquisitions announces updated service protocols for homeowners seeking to sell my house fast throughout the Michigan real estate market.



The company has operated as cash home buyers in Michigan since 2015. The firm focuses on a model where we buy houses in any physical state, regardless of the maintenance history or structural integrity. This approach provides an alternative for owners of properties that traditional real estate agents may find difficult to list or sell on the open market.



“We provide homeowners with a direct path to liquidity by purchasing properties that often fail to meet traditional financing standards,” said Justin Sadauskas, Owner. “Our process removes the standard requirements for repairs or structural updates before a sale can proceed, allowing us to help people who need to sell a house quickly without the burden of renovations.”



From purchasing distressed assets to managing rapid closing schedules, Prime Acquisitions provides liquidity for Michigan property owners. Key advantages include:



Seven-Day Transaction Completion



Standard real estate transactions in Michigan often require 30 to 45 days for mortgage processing and inspections. Prime Acquisitions completes the purchase cycle in as little as 7 days, allowing homeowners to access equity without the typical waiting period associated with bank-funded buyers.



As-Is Property Acceptance



The company targets properties that traditional buyers might avoid due to maintenance needs like foundation issues or wonky plumbing. Sellers are not required to address peeling paint or structural defects before the transfer of ownership occurs.



Removal of Closing Costs



Traditional home sales involve various costs, including a 6% commission for agents and additional administrative or title fees. Michigan residents retain the full amount of the cash offer without paying for service charges, brokerage fees, or hidden transaction costs.



No Property Preparation Requirements



There is no requirement for professional cleaning or staging before the sale proceeds to the closing stage. Sellers may leave behind unwanted furniture or trash, as the company handles all post-sale property clearing and debris removal.



Verified Cash Funding



Cash transactions eliminate the risk of a sale falling through due to a buyer’s inability to secure a bank loan or mortgage. Because the firm uses its own capital, the closing process does not depend on third-party appraisals or strict lender inspections.



Direct Ownership Transfers



The company acts as the direct buyer rather than a middleman or listing agent to simplify communication for the homeowner. This direct relationship removes the need for public showings and open houses while protecting the privacy of the seller.

Homeowners interested in receiving a no-obligation offer for their Michigan property can contact the company directly to initiate the evaluation process.

About Prime Acquisitions



Prime Acquisitions is a Michigan-based real estate investment firm established in 2015. The company specializes in acquiring residential properties directly from owners to provide a simplified alternative to the traditional listing process. Based in Michigan, the firm maintains a portfolio focused on property rehabilitation and long-term community improvement projects.



More Information



To learn more about Prime Acquisitions and the expansion of its cash home buying services in Michigan, please visit the website at https://www.sellontimewithprime.com/.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: What is the recent update from Prime Acquisitions regarding Michigan real estate?



A: Prime Acquisitions has announced updated service protocols designed to facilitate accelerated cash home sales for property owners across the Michigan market. These updates focus on providing a direct path to liquidity by purchasing distressed properties in as little as seven days, effectively bypassing the traditional 30-to-45-day mortgage processing and inspection periods.



Q2: Who is Prime Acquisitions and what is their role in the Michigan housing market?



A: Founded in 2015 by Justin Sadauskas, Prime Acquisitions is a Michigan-based real estate investment firm that specializes in direct residential property acquisitions. The company acts as a direct buyer rather than a listing agent, focusing on property rehabilitation and long-term community improvement projects by purchasing homes that traditional buyers or lenders might avoid.



Q3: What services does Prime Acquisitions offer to Michigan homeowners?



A: Prime Acquisitions provides a streamlined cash-buying service for houses in any condition, including those with foundation issues, structural defects, or maintenance needs like wonky plumbing. Their service removes the need for professional cleaning, staging, or repairs, and eliminates traditional costs such as 6% agent commissions, closing fees, and brokerage charges.



Q4: How does the Prime Acquisitions cash home buying process work?



A: The process begins with a no-obligation evaluation where the company uses its own verified capital to provide a cash offer, removing the risk of sales falling through due to bank loan denials. Once an offer is accepted, the transaction can be completed in as little as seven days, and sellers are permitted to leave behind unwanted furniture or debris as the firm handles all post-sale property clearing.



Q5: How can I learn more or get started with a cash offer from Prime Acquisitions?



A: Michigan homeowners interested in a rapid property sale can visit the official website at sellontimewithprime.com to request a no-obligation cash offer. The evaluation process is designed to be a simplified alternative to the traditional listing process, requiring only basic property information to initiate a direct ownership transfer.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: Prime Acquisitions

Address: 60070 Cottage Mill Dr, Washington, MI 48094

Phone: (586) 488-0477

Website: https://www.sellontimewithprime.com/



https://thenewsfront.com/prime-acquisitions-updates-michigan-real-estate-services-to-facilitate-accelerated-cash-home-sales/