Veld Pharmaceuticals GmbH Announces Collaboration with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A to Expand Access to Rare Disease Therapies Across Africa

ZUG, Switzerland, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veld Pharmaceuticals GmbH (“Veld”), a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical access and services company, today announced a collaboration with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A (“Chiesi”) to expand patient access to nine rare-disease therapies through a Managed Access Program (MAP) across Africa.

The program is designed to enable physicians, where permitted by local regulations, to prescribe these therapies to patients with serious unmet medical needs who meet defined medical eligibility criteria and where appropriate funding mechanisms are in place.

“Veld is truly excited to partner with Chiesi to expand access to rare-disease therapies across Africa,” said Patrick Jordan, Director, Veld Pharmaceuticals GmbH. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that patients with the highest unmet needs are no longer defined by geography, while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance, ethics, and patient safety.”

“Ensuring timely access to innovative therapies for patients with rare diseases remains a core priority for Chiesi,” said Lawrence Isaacs, Head of Africa & Levant Region and Senior Director, Commercial Strategy, Haematology & Immunology, Rare Diseases EU & International, Chiesi Pharmaceuticals. “Through our collaboration with Veld, we are supporting responsible access pathways that align with local healthcare systems and regulatory frameworks across Africa.”

Under the collaboration, Veld will administer the Managed Access Program and facilitate access to Chiesi’s rare-disease therapies on a named-patient basis. The program will be conducted in full accordance with applicable local regulatory, ethical, and pharmacovigilance requirements, ensuring a compliant, patient-focused approach to medicine access.

Physicians and healthcare professionals seeking information on patient eligibility and program details may contact medical@veldpharma.com

Patients and caregivers are advised to consult their treating physician.

