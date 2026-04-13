Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Diagnostic Market by Product & Service, Test Type, Allergen, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global allergy diagnostic market is set for significant growth, with projections estimating it will escalate from USD 6.80 billion in 2025 to USD 10.77 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 9.6% during this period. This expansion is largely propelled by technological innovations enhancing diagnostic accuracy, speed, and comprehensiveness.

While traditional diagnostic methods like skin prick tests (SPT) and single-allergen blood IgE tests are still utilized, they are being surpassed by advanced platforms. Innovations such as multiplex immunoassays, component-resolved diagnostics (CRD), and molecular allergology deliver more reliable results by simultaneously detecting multiple IgE responses from a single sample. CRD specifically identifies the precise protein molecules within allergens responsible for sensitization, enriching clinical relevance and risk stratification.

Molecular diagnostics play a crucial role in personalized medicine by mapping individual sensitization profiles, aiding tailored immunotherapy treatments. Automation and digital integration with electronic health records streamline laboratory processes, bolstering large-scale screening programs. Additionally, point-of-care (POC) innovations improving patient convenience exemplify the sector's growth in delivering quick results directly at healthcare facilities.

Based on product and service analysis, the surge in allergic diseases correlates with increased consumables demand. Factors like urbanization, environmental degradation, lifestyle changes, diet evolution, and climate change have amplified food allergies, asthma, and dermatitis cases. Such trends particularly elevate consumable demand within Asia Pacific and emerging markets, given the requirement for numerous reagents and allergen-specific kits per diagnostic episode.

Regarding test type, in vivo testing facilitates immediate results within a single patient visit, offering rapid diagnostic feedback that enhances outpatient and hospital efficiency while reducing patient revisits. This immediate diagnosis capability is driving broader adoption in clinical settings, enhancing test utilization and market share.

North America remains the largest market shareholder, buoyed by its sophisticated healthcare ecosystem. The region's extensive network of hospitals, allergy clinics, and laboratories, complemented by cutting-edge testing equipment, supports this dominance. Automated immunoassay analyzers and multiplex systems contribute to high test accuracy and integration into clinical workflows, maintaining North America's leadership position.

Key Market Players: Industry giants such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Danaher Corporation are leading the market, alongside others like Minaris Medical America, Omega Diagnostics Group, and bioMerieux SA. These players are instrumental in shaping market directions with their innovative offerings and strategic market initiatives.

Research Insights: The comprehensive report delivers insights into the allergy diagnostic market's sizes and growth potential across segments like product & service, test type, allergens, end-user, and regions. It includes competitive analyses, company profiles, and a detailed view of market dynamics and potential opportunities.

Strategic Benefits: This report provides stakeholders with indispensable data, aiding them in understanding competitive landscapes and developing effective market strategies. It offers a thorough examination of market trends-drivers, challenges, and opportunities-that inform stakeholders in market positioning and business strategy formulation.

Overall, the allergy diagnostic market is poised for robust growth, supported by technological advancements and increasing diagnostic demand due to rising allergy incidences globally.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 257 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Incidence and Heavy Economic Burden of Allergic Diseases

Increasing Awareness About Allergies

Rising Environmental Pollution Levels

Coverage of Allergy Diagnosis Under Health Insurance Schemes

Challenges

Shortage of Allergists and Lack of Training Programs

Diagnostic Challenges in Allergic Patients

Opportunities

Use of Mhealth in Allergy Diagnosis

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Allergy Diagnosis

Case Studies

Expanding Access to Allergy Diagnostics in Emerging Markets

Scaling High-Throughput Allergy Testing in Centralized Laboratories

Improving Pediatric Allergy Diagnosis Through Multiplex Testing

Industry Trends

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

Company Profiles

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Canon, Inc. (Minaris Medical America, Inc.)

Revvity, Inc. (Euroimmun Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG)

Eurofins Scientific

Biomerieux SA

DSM Royal (Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH)

Hollisterstier Allergy (Jubilant Pharma)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Stallergenes Greer Ltd.

Other Players

Hob Biotech Group Corp. Ltd.

Hycor Biomedical

Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

R-Biopharm AG

Astra Biotech GmbH

Erba Group

Aesku.Group GmbH

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

Alcit India Pvt. Ltd.

Biopanda Reagents Ltd.

Bioside S.R.L.

Creative Diagnostic Medicare Pvt. Ltd.

Dst Diagnostische Systeme & Technologien GmbH

Dr. Fooke Laboratorien GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6xrz9

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