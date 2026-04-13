Cerro de Pasco Resources Announces Clarifications to its NI 43-101 Compliance Disclosure

MONTREAL, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (TSXV: CDPR) (OTCQB: GPPRF) (Frankfurt: N8HP) (BVL: CDPR) (the “Company”) announces that it has undertaken additional measures to ensure that its ongoing disclosure fully complies with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

In particular, these additional measures include references to disclosure relating to quantity, grade or metal content, which heretofore may have included elements such as projected operational or financial parameters. When presented individually, such information could be considered as having economic connotations prohibitive to NI 43-101. Moreover, the use of historical data that could be interpreted as current mineral resources and requires the support of a compliant technical report, at this time, has not been fulfilled due to insufficient drilling.

The aforenoted material has now been amended and replaced in the Company’s corporate presentation and website material and will be updated when the NI 43-101 compliant report is completed.

Accordingly, pursuant to the news release dated March 26, 2026 wherein CDPR announced the strategic collaboration with AMSAC, a Peruvian state-owned entity responsible for the remediation of legacy mining environmental liabilities, CDPR is now pleased to announce that it has obtained access across the full tailings footprint - enabling a comprehensive development approach - involving surface access, operational coordination and drilling activities complementing its existing concession rights over said tailings area.

The Company therefore expects to commence drilling activities shortly, with initial programs targeted for June 2026.

The Company is committed to full compliance with applicable scientific and technical disclosure requirements and is implementing enhanced internal processes to ensure the accuracy and compliance of its future public disclosure.

Technical Information

Mr. Alfonso Palacio Castilla, MIMMM/Chartered Engineer (CEng) and Senior Project Manager for the Company, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Palacio is a Qualified Person for the purposes of reporting in compliance with NI 43-101.

About Cerro de Pasco Resources

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. is focused on the development of its principal 100%-owned asset, the El Metalurgista mining concession, which includes the Quiulacocha tailings in central Peru. The Company’s approach integrates metals recovery with environmental remediation, targeting the reprocessing of one of the world largest mineral assets.

For more information, please visit www.pascoresources.com.

For further Information

Guy Goulet, CEO

Telephone: +1 579 476 7000

Mobile: +1 514 294 7000



Donna Yoshimatsu, Senior Strategic Advisor / Investor Relations

Mobile: +1 416-722-2456

dyoshi@pascoresources.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “seeks”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “might”, “likely”, “scheduled” or variations of such words or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur”, “be achieved” or other similar expressions. The Company has not established a mineral resource for the Quiulacocha tailings in accordance with NI 43-101. Ongoing drilling, assay, metallurgical and related technical work are intended to support a first mineral resource estimate and future technical studies. Forward-looking statements, including the expectations of CDPR’s management regarding the advancement, timing, scope and completion of work programs at the Quiulacocha Tailings Reprocessing Project; the anticipated timing, content and results of metallurgical, mineralogical, environmental, hydrogeological and geotechnical test work and studies; the expected timing for completion of the integrated metallurgical program, hydrogeological and geotechnical models and other technical datasets required for feasibility-level engineering and mine planning; the preparation, timing and potential results of the first Mineral Resource Estimate for the Quiulacocha tailings; and the expected benefits of tailings reprocessing; the timing, outcome and impact of permitting and regulatory processes, are based on CDPR’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of CDPR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties and other factors, that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set out in CDPR’s public documents, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Although CDPR believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements and forward-looking information. Except where required by applicable law, CDPR disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.