Bitcoin Everlight Reports Phase 5 Presale Progress and Reinforces Pre-Launch Security Framework





SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight today reported continued progress in its Phase 5 presale, with BTCL priced at $0.0016 per token and more than $3.1 million raised to date. The update reflects ongoing development activity and user participation as the project advances through its current stage.

The company stated that its smart contract infrastructure underwent independent audits conducted by Spywolf and Solidproof prior to the launch of the presale. In addition, team verification processes were completed through Spywolf KYC and VitalBlock. According to Bitcoin Everlight, these steps were finalized and made publicly accessible before user deposits were accepted.

The BTCL token contract includes a fixed total supply of 21,000,000,000 tokens and does not incorporate an inflation mechanism. The company noted that key elements such as ownership controls, minting functions, and transfer logic were included within the scope of the audit process.

Bitcoin Everlight operates a transaction validation node network designed to support Bitcoin transaction routing while distributing associated fees to participants. During the presale phase, users may activate shard tiers that provide BTCL-based rewards, with a planned transition to fee-based distribution at the time of mainnet launch.

The company stated that this model is structured to emphasize operational clarity and predefined contract conditions, with no requirement for mid-process governance changes during the presale phase.

Phase 5 is currently active with entry starting at $10. The presale includes multiple shard tiers, with participation options ranging across different contribution levels. Deposits are accepted in multiple cryptocurrencies, and 45% of the total BTCL supply is allocated to presale participants.

“The current phase represents continued execution of our planned rollout, with a focus on transparency and accessibility of information prior to participation,” said Michael G. Dennehy, spokesperson for Bitcoin Everlight.

About Bitcoin Everlight



Bitcoin Everlight is a transaction routing and validation network designed to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain, coordinating node activity and distributing fee-based rewards to participants without modifying Bitcoin’s underlying protocol or consensus mechanisms. The project is currently in Phase 5 of a multi-stage public presale with a fixed BTCL supply of 21,000,000,000 tokens and no inflationary issuance mechanism.

For more information, visit:

Official Website: https://bitcoineverlight.com/earn-btc

Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinEverlight

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BTCEverlight



Media Contact:

Michael G. Dennehy

info@bitcoineverlight.com

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