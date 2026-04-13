Xeriant Completes Critical Internal Fire Testing on NEXBOARD™ and Advances to Third-Party Certification Phase

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), (“Xeriant” or “the Company”), dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, today announced that it has completed its critical phase of internal testing for NEXBOARD™, its advanced composite building panel designed to deliver enhanced fire resistance, durability, and sustainability for modern construction applications.

Several months ago, a leading certification lab documented the manufacturing and quality control processes onsite at NEXBOARD’s contract manufacturer. The next step is the actual fire testing of NEXBOARD at the lab’s Midwest location. “Over the past several months we have been arduously performing fire tests to ensure that NEXBOARD’s fire-resistant performance will pass the rigorous NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) 286 corner burn test and the ASTM E84 fire test for flame spread and smoke. The results we are achieving for fire-resistant performance are very impressive, as we have been using a 3,000°F torch and achieving no combustion or smoke, which are key components of these fire tests,” stated Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt (ret.), President of Xeriant’s Factor X Research Group.

He continued, “As part of our internal testing, we are refining our processes to ensure we can efficiently scale manufacturing without compromising quality. These improvements will streamline mass production, reduce costs, and position us to meet anticipated demand as we move closer to commercialization. In the process, we’ve also gained valuable knowledge that we believe will translate into applications across other industries.”

As part of the certification pathway, Xeriant also plans in-house validation testing at the research and development facilities of a recognized homebuilder. These initial evaluations are intended to further enhance product performance and ensure readiness for formal certification. NEXBOARD is scheduled to undergo approximately a dozen comprehensive third-party tests performed by the certification testing lab. The certification testing process represents a critical step toward commercial adoption, as it is expected to validate NEXBOARD’s performance against industry standards required for widespread use in residential and commercial construction. “We are excited to take this important step toward certification of NEXBOARD, which we believe has the potential to be a game-changing solution for the construction industry. Our goal is to bring to market a safer, more resilient, and environmentally responsible alternative to traditional building materials,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

NEXBOARD is part of Xeriant’s broader strategy to commercialize next-generation composite materials that address critical challenges in fire safety, structural performance, and sustainability. Successful certification would position the product for integration into large-scale construction projects and potential partnerships with builders, developers, and materials distributors.

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About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, including advanced materials, which can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com .

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In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant Inc. hereby provides cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts and that express or involve discussions about, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations concerning the company’s ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date. New factors may emerge over time, and the company cannot predict all such factors or assess their impact.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.