Reelables Launches Anywhere, First Printable Smart Label for Bluetooth and Cellular Networks That Can Track Cargo and Parcels Anywhere in the World

LONDON, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reelables, the first company to produce a printable active smart label for tracking cargo and inventory, announced today its Anywhere product. For the first time, logistics providers, retailers and manufacturers can track in real-time shipments, parcels and cargo all over the world starting at $8 per label. Reelables is launching the solution at the MODEX Conference taking place in Atlanta from April 13-16, 2026 (Booth #C14492).

Reelables first launched its Bluetooth smart label in 2019 and its cellular smart label in 2023. Today, millions of Reelables’ labels are being printed and deployed around the world, tracking point-to-point visibility and giving businesses a single source of truth for where their cargo is that is consistent and reliable across different modes of transport and transportation providers.

The labels provide continuous visibility into cargo movements, capturing facility arrivals and departures, verifying truck-level contents, and detecting when individual items within a shipment diverge.

Reelables is now using its infrastructure-free terrestrial BLE network and major partner network providers to deliver this tracking technology to enterprises all over the world for a fraction of the cost of other trackers.

Anywhere smart labels are ultra-thin 2x4-inch stickers that can be activated individually using a smartphone or smart warehouse device, and in larger volumes can be activated by printing them through a barcode printer.

Reelables Anywhere smart labels are approved for air transport and compatible with standard recycling streams, eliminating the need for e-waste disposal. Unlike traditional tracking devices, they do not classify as e-waste and do not interfere with recycling cardboard packaging.

“What Reelables have created in their Anywhere label is groundbreaking and marks a paradigm shift in global tracking,” said Ray Crowley, CTO of Arviem. “Arviem, as an early adopter, with several ongoing POC’s within diverse supply chains, have fully integrated the Anywhere label. The labels’ performance, coupled with significant client excitement, shows that the Anywhere label will form an important part of Arviem’s trusted solution suite.”

“We’re at an inflection point in shipment visibility,” said David Stanton, Co-founder and CEO of Reelables. “Smart labels and Bluetooth networks have reached the scale and cost efficiency needed to track every shipment. Anywhere delivers real-time, piece-level tracking at a price that makes labeling every package not just possible, but practical - anywhere in the world.”

For more information on Reelables’ new Anywhere tracking labels, visit http://reelables.com .

About Reelables

Reelables makes the first and only printable smart label for tracking cargo and inventory. It is the first company to achieve mass production of a brand-new category of thin film, wireless smart labels with coated batteries that are flexible enough to be printed on off-the-shelf barcode printers and fully disposable after use. Offering both paper-thin Bluetooth and 5G smart labels, Reelables automates supply chain and logistics visibility at scale for logistics providers, retailers and manufacturers, providing exact shipment location and inventory counts for each item without the need to manually scan barcodes or read RFIDs. Its ability to track shipments and inventory at the item level helps companies reduce theft and loss and increase accountability. Reelables grew more than 200 percent this year and plans to scale production to 100 million labels per year. Reelables is headquartered in London and backed by Silicon Labs, Moneta, Raptor Group, Smooth Brain, Amigos Ventures, Y Combinator and 500S. Learn more at http://reelables.com .

Media Contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing

617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac4ec98a-24f3-4b01-a69a-5fd911f216bf