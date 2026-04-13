Fried Chicken Industry Surpasses $100 Billion; Expected to Reach $139.66 Billion by 2030 - Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Fried Chicken Market

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fried Chicken Market Report 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fried chicken market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $100.11 billion in 2025 to $107.19 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of global fast-food culture, rising urbanization levels, increasing consumption of convenience foods, strong presence of quick service restaurants, affordability of fried chicken meals.







The fried chicken market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $139.66 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for premium fast-food experiences, rising growth of online food delivery platforms, expansion of cloud kitchens, growing interest in healthier fast-food alternatives, increasing experimentation with global flavors. Major trends in the forecast period include menu innovation in fried chicken offerings, rising demand for premium and gourmet fried chicken, growing focus on healthier frying techniques, expansion of online food delivery channels, increased localization of flavor profiles.



The shift in consumer preferences toward convenience food is expected to propel the growth of the fried chicken market going forward. This shift is influenced by hectic schedules, the growing need for quick and easy meal solutions, a preference for familiar and satisfying flavors, and an increased focus on time-saving options without compromising taste or quality. Fried chicken is widely consumed as a convenience food due to its ready-to-eat nature, rich flavor, and quick preparation. For instance, in April 2024, according to a report published by the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), a US-based trade association, total industry foodservice sales, including prepared food, commissary items, and dispensed beverages, accounted for 26.9% of in-store sales in 2023, up from 25.6% in 2022, with prepared food sales per store per month growing by 12.2%. Therefore, the shift in consumer preferences toward convenience foods is driving the fried chicken market.



Key players in the fried chicken market are concentrating on developing innovative products, such as reinvented fried chicken, to gain a competitive advantage. Reinvented fried chicken includes modern or novel versions of traditional fried chicken that incorporate new techniques, flavors, or presentations. For instance, in November 2023, Home Chef LLC, a US-based meal kit delivery service, in collaboration with its parent company Kroger Co., a US-based grocery retailer, launched an updated fried chicken product designed to enhance crispiness, crunchiness, and flavor. The new product features double-breaded chicken using innovative ingredients such as tapioca starch and potato starch for better texture and crunch, and a blend of 10 spices, including garlic, paprika, and thyme, for a well-seasoned taste.



In April 2024, Heinz, a US company known for its food products, formed a partnership with Morley's for an undisclosed sum. This collaboration was intended to bolster Heinz's presence in the fast-food sector by combining its famous condiments with Morley's popular chicken dishes, thereby enhancing the customer experience. Morley's is a UK-based chicken shop recognized for its delicious fried chicken and extensive reach throughout London.



North America was the largest region in the fried chicken market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the fried chicken market report are Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the fried chicken market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, Canada.

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Wings; Breast; Drumsticks; Thighs; Nuggets; Other Types

2) By Preparation Style: Traditional Fried Chicken; Spicy Fried Chicken; Southern-Style Fried Chicken; Korean Fried Chicken; Gourmet Fried Chicken

3) By Distribution Channel: Restaurants and Fast-Food Chains; Food Service Industry; Retail; Online Delivery Services

4) By Application: Grown-Ups; Children; Elderly Man; Other Applications



Subsegments:



1) By Wings: Buffalo Wings; Honey BBQ Wings; Teriyaki Wings; Spicy Garlic Wings

2) By Breast: Bone-in Fried Chicken Breast; Boneless Fried Chicken Breast; Stuffed Fried Chicken Breast; Marinated Fried Chicken Breast

3) By Drumsticks: Classic Fried Drumsticks; Spicy Fried Drumsticks; BBQ Fried Drumsticks; Honey Glazed Drumsticks

4) By Thighs: Bone-in Fried Chicken Thighs; Boneless Fried Chicken Thighs; Marinated Fried Chicken Thighs; Spicy Fried Chicken Thighs

5) By Nuggets: Regular Fried Chicken Nuggets; Spicy Fried Chicken Nuggets; Organic Fried Chicken Nuggets; Gluten-Free Fried Chicken Nuggets

6) By Other Types: Fried Chicken Sandwiches; Fried Chicken Tenders; Popcorn Chicken; Fried Chicken Strips



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Italy; Spain; Canada



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Delivery Format: Word, PDF or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $107.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $139.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Fried Chicken market report include:

Tyson Foods

Hy-Vee Inc.

Perdue Farms LLC

Yum! Brands Inc.

Chick-fil-A

Wayne Farms LLC

Mountaire Farms Inc.

Jollibee Foods Corp

Simmons Foods Inc.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers LLC

Zaxbys SPE Franchisor LLC

House of Raeford Farms Inc.

Peco Foods Inc

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Bojangles International LLC

Wingstop Inc

Crest Foods Co.

Kavi Protein & Feed Pvt. Ltd.

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

AJ Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4i7m77

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