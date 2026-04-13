Legacy 4-H Club Expresses Gratitude for Strong Community Support of Annual Lucas Founders Day Silent Auction

LUCAS, Texas, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Legacy 4-H Club of Collin County extends its sincere appreciation to the City of Lucas, surrounding communities, and numerous local businesses for their generous support of the Annual Lucas Founders Day Legacy 4-H Club Silent Auction.

The Club would like to specifically thank the City of Lucas, including Mayor Kuykendall, the City Council-members, and the City’s dedicated staff for their continued encouragement and partnership in making this annual fundraiser a success.

The Legacy 4-H Club also gratefully acknowledges the following businesses for their outstanding support (listed in alphabetical order):

Arcade 92 McKinney

Buff City Soap Allen

Chicken N Pickle Allen

Chick-fil-A Allen

Cindy's School of Dance Allen

D&L Farm and Home McKinney

First Watch Allen (NASDAQ: FWRG)

Harvest at the Masonic McKinney

JB's Allen Bowl Allen

Kelly's at the Village Craft Tavern Allen

Kendra Scott Watters Creek

Lovejoy High School Athletic Department

Outback Steakhouse Allen (NASDAQ: BLMN)

Painting With a Twist McKinney

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen Allen

Pittenger, Nuspl, & Crumly Law Firm Allen

Rick's Chophouse McKinney

Rocky Creek Candle Company Fairview

Rosa's Cafe Allen

Rosati's Chicago Pizza McKinney

Square Burger McKinney

Tangerine Salon Allen

Texas Legends Gun Range and Training Center Allen

Texas Rangers (NYSE: MSGS)

Texas Roadhouse McKinney (NASDAQ: TXRH)

The Common Table McKinney

The Stix Icehouse McKinney

Total Wine & More

Trader Joe's Allen

Van Der Bourght Photography

Whole Foods Market Fairview (NASDAQ: AMZN)

WorldSprings The Colony

The Club also recognizes and thanks its dedicated Legacy 4-H members whose hard work and commitment were instrumental in organizing and executing this important fundraiser.

Proceeds from the silent auction directly support youth development, leadership programs, and community service initiatives led by the Legacy 4-H Club. The continued support from local partners and community members plays a vital role in empowering the next generation of leaders.

The Legacy 4-H Club is proud to be part of such a generous and engaged community and looks forward to continuing its mission with the support of its valued partners.

About The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service provides training, publications, apps and programs to bring Texans the latest research in agriculture, natural resources and life sciences.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a unique education agency with a statewide network of professional educators, trained volunteers, and county offices.

For over 100 years, the agency has improved lives across Texas by delivering innovative science-based solutions and education at the intersection of health, agriculture and environment in communities across the state.

Today, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service continues the legacy of service, bringing together traditional outreach and modernized tools to reach Texans right where they are.

For further information, please go to https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/counties/collin-county/​

About 4-H

4-H is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. 4-H is about having fun, learning, exploring and discovering. In 4-H, young people make new friends, develop new skills, become leaders and help shape their communities.

Texas 4-H is a club for kids in 3rd – 12th grade, with programs for K-2. From food science and robotics to fashion design and photography, there’s a 4-H activity for everyone. Find a club near you to start making friends, learn new skills, and be a better you!

For further information, please go to https://collincounty4-h.weebly.com/

Contacts

Amanda Parks, 4-H Agent

Amanda.Parks@ag.tamu.edu

Kristy Grudza, Administrative Assistant

Kristy.Grudza@ag.tamu.edu