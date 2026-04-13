DrinkSmart Campus Pulse Survey Reveals Less Drinking, Higher Pressures at Ontario Universities and Colleges

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario’s campuses are quieter than their reputations may suggest. According to the DrinkSmart Campus Pulse Survey released today, 54% of post-secondary students say they never drink alcohol and 75% go out socially once a month or less. The findings also revealed today’s student experience is shaped by financial strain, mental health pressures and low use of campus mental health supports.

“During this time of rising costs, evolving social norms and global uncertainty, we wanted to get a clear picture of life on post-secondary campuses across Ontario,” says Zach Rychlik, Program and Marketing Manager at DrinkSmart. “We discovered that student life is changing. While students are making thoughtful decisions about substances, there are many other factors impacting their well-being beyond responsible alcohol and cannabis use.”

The Party Campus Myth Is Fading:

The survey revealed that “not drinking” is a significant and normal choice for many students on college and university campuses across Ontario with 54% of students reporting they never drink alcohol. While alcohol abstention is common everywhere, it’s most pronounced in the GTA with 59% of students saying they never drink and lowest in northern Ontario where 48% say they never drink.

Cannabis and psychedelics are part of campus life for many students, though overall use remains moderate. In the past six months, about 23% of students report using cannabis and 3% of students report using psychedelics. While cannabis use rates are similar on university and college campuses, motivations differ by institution type. College users are more likely to cite stress (47%) or medical reasons (12%), and university students more likely to cite recreational reasons (57%).

Although student life is typically associated with parties and frequent social gatherings, the survey revealed that Ontario post-secondary students today defy social stereotypes. Almost one in five (19%) say they never go out socially, 56% report going out socially once a month or less, and 24% go out socially once or twice a week. University students are more likely to go out than college students with 27% going out weekly compared to 16% of college students.

Financial Strain and Mental-Health Challenges Reshape Student Life:

Financial concerns are widespread among Ontario post-secondary students with nearly three in four students reporting they are financially strained, either struggling (27%) or managing with diﬃculty (43%). College students (37%) are more likely to say they are struggling, compared to university students (23%). Financial challenges related to education are a concern for many students with 64% of respondents saying they’re facing financial challenges related to education. Only 20% of all students surveyed said they feel financially comfortable.

Mental health continues to be an issue on campus with more than half (56%) of students surveyed giving their mental health a rating of two or lower on a five-point scale. However, students aren’t accessing on-campus support services; just 18% of those with self-rated mental health challenges sought on-campus mental health support during the school year. Among the students who didn’t seek on-campus help, 46% said they prefer handling things alone and 29% said they feel shy or nervous reaching out. Although students are staying quiet about their own mental health challenges, they’re stepping up to help friends: 69% say they supported a friend with mental health challenges and 74% of students have encouraged a friend to seek professional help.

“The Campus Pulse survey revealed that student life on campuses today is notably different from previous generations,” says Rychlik. “Now we have a clearer understanding of the realities of modern campus life, we can create healthier, more supportive campus communities.”

To view the full DrinkSmart Campus Pulse Survey report visit drinksmart.ca/2025-report

About the Survey:

The DrinkSmart Campus Pulse Survey was conducted from late April to early June 2025 by Ramp Communications, a Toronto-based social profit agency and Certified B Corporation®. The survey explored mental health, substance use, academic pressures, and economic stress both on and off-campus, across all years of study. More than 4,400 students began the survey. Response bases vary by question, as participants were able to skip individual items. Findings will be used to help shape student supports.

About DrinkSmart:

Established in 2013, DrinkSmart is committed to supporting safer, healthier student communities at Ontario colleges and universities. Working collaboratively with student volunteers, DrinkSmart facilitates peer-led, alcohol and wellness awareness and education programs that encourage responsible decision making. DrinkSmart is owned and operated by Smart Serve® Ontario, a registered charity. For more information visit drinksmart.ca.

Media Contact:

Katherine Clark

Beacon Strategic Communications

katherine@beaconcommunications.ca

416-453-3288

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df45b663-6dd7-4102-af34-c7d8931790a5