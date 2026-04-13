Kaspi.kz to Announce 1st Quarter 2026 Financial Results on 11th May

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspi.kz (KSPI US) will report its financial results for the quarter ending March 31st 2026, on Monday 11th May 2026. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8.00am EST to review and discuss the company's results for the period.

1st Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Monday, 11th May, 2026

To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link:

Register Now

You will receive your access details via email.

About Kaspi.kz

Kaspi.kz’s mission is to improve people’s lives by developing innovative mobile products and services.

Kaspi.kz operates a unique two-sided Super App model, serving more than 25 million consumers and 900 thousand merchants across Kazakhstan and Türkiye. In Kazakhstan, our Super App seamlessly integrates payments, e-commerce, e-grocery, fintech, travel, classifieds and government services. This comprehensive offering is deeply relevant to users’ daily lives, driving exceptional engagement with 77 monthly transactions per active consumer. In Türkiye, Kaspi.kz owns an 86% stake in Hepsiburada, one of the country’s leading e-commerce platforms.

Kaspi.kz has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2024.

For further information

David Ferguson, david.ferguson@kaspi.kz +44 7427 751 275