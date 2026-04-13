MindBio Deploys New Technology Intox Collect™; Expands CNS Drug Detection Capabilities with Voice & Facial Recognition

New technology Intox Collect™ has been completed for collection and analysis of voice and facial recognition data using AI for alcohol and a range of new substances that effect the central nervous system.





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO; Frankfurt: WF6; OTCQB: MBQIF), (the “Company” or “MindBio”), a biotechnology company commercializing AI-driven voice analytics for drug and alcohol intoxication detection, is pleased to announce the Company has completed the development of new technology Intox Collect™ which has enabled the Company to rapidly scale its collection and analysis of data samples (including voice and facial recognition data) from a wide range of substances when consumed.

Intox Collect™ is a novel software which has enhanced the Company’s data collection, testing and analytical capabilities for a range of stimulants and depressants of the human central nervous system.

In a world first, MindBio has developed an AI model that uses over 50 million data points, (with that number expected to triple in the coming months) to predict drug and alcohol intoxication with remarkable accuracy, just by using the human voice. The completion of the Company’s new Intox Collect™ software allows the company to expand its prediction technology to a range of substances that effect the central nervous system, which when consumed impair cognition and human performance.

The technology is a game changer for intoxication detection, particularly where drug and alcohol testing is mandated by regulators, such as the mining, aviation and construction industries and where high volume testing at scale for a variety of drugs and alcohol presents major challenges, is time consuming, physically invasive and expensive.

The Company recently announced that a prototype design for its new Edge AI Hardware-Software solution is nearing completion and its kiosk touch screen devices will be ready for testing late in Q2, 2026. The development is assisted by the recent upsizing and completion of private placement to up to $1.5 million.

The Company’s CEO Justin Hanka said, “The digital health diagnostics market represents a significant opportunity for MindBio to leverage its diagnostics technology with a first mover advantage in speech analytics for drug and alcohol intoxication detection. Our technology gives us a significant advantage in using voice to develop non-invasive health diagnostic tools”.

Correction to Prior News Release

The Company wishes to correct the disclosure in its news release dated April 1, 2026 announcing the closing of its private placement offering (the “Offering”). In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finder’s fees of $74,983.97 and issued an aggregate of 124,973 non-transferable share purchase warrants (each, a “Finder Warrant”) to eligible third parties who introduced subscribers to the Offering. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one share at a price of $0.80 for a period of thirty-six months after the date of issue, subject to accelerated expiry in the event the closing price of the shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange exceeds $1.00 for ten consecutive trading days. All other disclosure in the April 1, 2026 news release remains unchanged.

For further information, please contact:

Justin Hanka, Chief Executive Officer

+61 433140886

justin@mindbiotherapeutics.com

www.mindbiotherapeutics.com

About MindBio Therapeutics Corp.

MindBio is a biotechnology company that is commercialising AI prediction technologies for drug and alcohol intoxication detection via voice analysis. The AI prediction model uses over 50 million data points to predict alcohol intoxication with remarkable accuracy, just by using the human voice. The Company is developing an enterprise platform including Edge-AI kiosks integrating bespoke hardware and software for the detection of drug and alcohol intoxication using the human voice and AI in a range of enterprise environments including the mining industry, aviation, construction and law enforcement.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

The press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, the Company’s ability to complete the Offering and option grants on the terms announced, and the development of its enterprise platform using voice and powered by AI for use in detecting drug and alcohol intoxication. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “budget,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “scheduled,” “forecast,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “to be,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: the risk that the Company may not be able to raise the gross proceeds of the Offering; the failure to obtain the final regulatory approval; and technical challenges in the development or deployment of its enterprise platform; general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and Australia; market volatility; and unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information in this press release.