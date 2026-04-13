UNCF Announces Winners of Sixth Annual HBCU Stock Pitch Competition

BOSTON, MA, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF today announced the winners of the 2026 HBCU Stock Pitch Competition, a national competition that challenges student teams from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to deliver equity security analysis and investment recommendations before a panel of senior industry and academic leaders. Students engaged directly with industry professionals, participated in mentorship sessions, and navigated real-time feedback—activating their learning in ways that mirror expectations within the asset management field.

UNCF congratulates the winner of the 2026 HBCU Stock Pitch Competition: Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. The Florida A&M team included students Aldous Blackwell, Ramona Copeland, Chandler Destra, and Micah Askew, and was advised by faculty member Dr. Inger Daniels-Hollar. As winners of the competition, the Florida A&M team received over $12,000 in prizes.

"Participating in the UNCF Stock Pitch Competition helps our students understand the quantitative, analytical, and presentation skills required of professionals in the asset management industry,” said Dr. Inger Daniels-Hollar, Barnett Bank Endowed Assistant Professor of Finance at Florida A&M. “We are excited for our first-place win. We believe it is reflective of the long hours and deep research the students dedicated to their pitch, and of the standards we uphold at Florida A&M University School of Business and Industry."

Howard University was named runner-up of this year’s competition, while a composite team of students from Morehouse College and Spelman College came in third. The 2026 HBCU Stock Pitch Competition included teams from Clark Atlanta University, Hampton University, Morgan State University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Xavier University of Louisiana.

The HBCU Stock Pitch Competition – now in its sixth year – is a rigorous, applied learning experience designed to strengthen students’ technical skills, professional judgment, and understanding of how investment decisions are made in institutional settings. Through a work-integrated learning model, students move beyond theoretical coursework to actively engage in investment research, valuation analysis, and live presentations under professional standards.

“Experiences like the HBCU Stock Pitch Competition activate students as professionals, not just learners,” said Dr. Shawn Thomas, Director, Investment Leadership Programs, UNCF Institute for Capacity Building. “By integrating real investment work, mentorship, and evaluation into the student experience, we are creating pathways that prepare students to contribute immediately to complex institutional environments.”

This year’s competition was hosted at Acadian Asset Management’s Boston headquarters, providing student participants with exposure to a global investment management environment and reinforcing the value of connecting classroom learning to professional practice.

“This competition enables students to engage with investment professionals in a setting that reflects the realities of the industry,” said Brendan Bradley, Chief Investment Officer at Acadian and one of this year’s judges. “The level of preparation and professionalism demonstrated by these students was incredible and underscores the value of work-integrated learning models. We’ve seen firsthand that this type of exposure – from basic fluency around the industry and its players, to more technical training on investment concepts, to making a few key connections – is critical to enabling real access to these jobs – it’s not enough to just open the door, you’ve got to invite people in and create a sense of belonging.”

The competition was made possible by the generous support of its sponsors:

Presenting Sponsors: Adage Capital Management, Acadian Asset Management and Wellington Management

Competition Sponsors: Citi and Fidelity Investments

Team Sponsors : Income Research + Management, Janus Henderson, and Loomis, Sayles & Company, LP

: Income Research + Management, Janus Henderson, and Loomis, Sayles & Company, LP Supporter: CFA Society Boston.

During the final round of the competition on April 10, teams were evaluated on the strength and clarity of their investment thesis, the quality of their financial analysis and valuation work, their articulation of risks and catalysts, and their ability to respond to questions during live Q&A. The competition was scored by a distinguished panel of judges, including:

Brendan Bradley, Chief Investment Officer, Acadian Asset Management

Tim Codrington, Managing Director of Research, Fidelity Investments

Phill Gross, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Adage Capital Management

Anne Malone, Head of US Equity Research, Citi

Marjorie Winfrey, Equity Research Analyst, Wellington Management

After five successful years of program implementation by Wellington Management Company, LLP, leadership of the initiative was transferred this year to UNCF and its Institute for Capacity Building.

“At Wellington Management, we are committed to shaping the next generation of talent not only to enter the asset management industry, but to lead within it,” said Jawan Parker, Senior Managing Director, Partner and Investment Director, Wellington Management. “We are proud to partner with the UNCF Institute for Capacity Building and help to set the stage for the next phase of the HBCU Stock Pitch Competition.”

The HBCU Stock Pitch Competition reflects UNCF’s broader commitment to student-centered, high-impact learning experiences that integrate academic preparation with professional application. The competition is aligned with Project ACCLAIM (Accelerating Learning in Asset Investment Management), an initiative that strengthens institutional investment capacity while expanding access to asset management careers, and the Lighted Pathways Program, which provides internships to undergraduate students interested in the investment management industry.

Additional information on the competition may be found at uncficb.org.

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About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 13,000 scholarships to more than 10,000 students totaling more than $64 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities, including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

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