Surgical Robots Market Size is Projected to Attain USD 38.27 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider report the Surgical Robots Market size was valued at USD 11.33 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 38.27 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 12.95% over the forecast period of 2026–2035. The growing demand for minimally invasive treatments, ongoing technological improvements in robotic-assisted systems, and growing preference for precision-driven surgical results are all contributing factors to the robust growth of the global surgical robots market.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 11.33 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 38.27 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 12.95%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Surgical Robots Market was valued at USD 4.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 15.46 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.92% over 2026–2035. Due to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, widespread use of minimally invasive surgical methods, and significant investment in medical technology research, the United States continues to dominate the global surgical robot industry.

Market Growth is Boosting Owing to the Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Globally.

The use of surgical robotic systems in healthcare facilities is being greatly accelerated by the growing trend toward minimally invasive surgical techniques, which are motivated by advantages including shorter hospital stays, less postoperative problems, and quicker patient recovery times. Particularly in urology, gynecology, and orthopedic applications, surgeons are increasingly depending on robotic-assisted platforms to obtain improved precision, dexterity, and visualization during difficult procedures. The market for surgical robots is experiencing continuous growth momentum in both mature and emerging healthcare ecosystems due to this steady shift in clinician choice as well as growing patient awareness and desire for advanced surgical results.

Major Surgical Robots Companies SWOT Analysis Listed in the Report are

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Smith & Nephew plc

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Asensus Surgical, Inc.

CMR Surgical Ltd.

Vicarious Surgical Inc.

Moon Surgical

Medicaroid Corporation

Corindus, Inc. (Siemens Healthineers)

Titan Medical Inc.

Virtual Incision Corporation

Meerecompany Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Think Surgical, Inc.

Distalmotion SA

Avatera Medical GmbH

Hansen Medical (Auris Health)

Surgical Robots Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

The orthopedics segment held the leading revenue share of approximately 41.62% in 2025, supported by the increasing volume of robot-assisted knee, hip, and spine procedures across hospitals and specialty surgical centers. The neurology segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of approximately 13.48% during 2026-2035, driven by advancements in minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques and growing demand for high-precision procedures in brain and spinal cord surgeries.

By End-Use

The inpatient segment accounted for the largest share of nearly 63.85% in 2025, owing to the high concentration of complex surgical procedures performed in hospital environments equipped with advanced robotic systems. The outpatient segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 13.21% over the forecast period, fueled by the rising shift toward minimally invasive procedures in ambulatory surgical centers.

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Surgical Robots Market Key Segments

By Application

Orthopedics Knee Hip Spine Others

Neurology

Urology

Gynecology

Others

By End-use

Inpatient

Outpatient

Regional Insights:

With a revenue share of over 41.87% in 2025, North America dominated the global surgical robots market due to a robust capital investment in robotic-assisted surgical platforms, ongoing technical breakthroughs, and a well-established healthcare ecosystem. Due to the widespread presence of top medical device makers, rising acceptance of minimally invasive procedures, and advantageous reimbursement regimes, the U.S. continues to be the primary growth driver.

The surgical robots market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in Asia Pacific, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.95% during the forecast period. This growth will be fueled by the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and the growing demand for cutting-edge surgical technologies in nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Intuitive Surgical introduced an upgraded da Vinci surgical system with enhanced imaging and AI-assisted workflow optimization, improving procedural accuracy and efficiency for complex minimally invasive surgeries across North America and Europe.

, Intuitive Surgical introduced an upgraded da Vinci surgical system with enhanced imaging and AI-assisted workflow optimization, improving procedural accuracy and efficiency for complex minimally invasive surgeries across North America and Europe. In June 2024, Stryker expanded its Mako SmartRobotics platform with next-generation software enhancements and real-time intraoperative data capabilities, strengthening its leadership in robotic-assisted orthopedic procedures across global hospital networks.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SURGICAL PROCEDURE VOLUME & DEMAND FORECASTING – helps you understand growth in minimally invasive surgeries, regional procedure trends, and the impact of aging populations on surgical volumes.

– helps you understand growth in minimally invasive surgeries, regional procedure trends, and the impact of aging populations on surgical volumes. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION & ROBOTIC INTEGRATION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate adoption of advanced energy-based devices, integration with robotic and laparoscopic systems, and evolving product innovations.

– helps you evaluate adoption of advanced energy-based devices, integration with robotic and laparoscopic systems, and evolving product innovations. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE FRAMEWORK ANALYSIS – helps you assess approval pathways, safety standards, reimbursement policies, and certification requirements across key markets.

– helps you assess approval pathways, safety standards, reimbursement policies, and certification requirements across key markets. HOSPITAL PROCUREMENT & UTILIZATION TRENDS – helps you analyze purchasing patterns across hospitals and ASCs, device lifecycle, replacement cycles, and budget allocation strategies.

– helps you analyze purchasing patterns across hospitals and ASCs, device lifecycle, replacement cycles, and budget allocation strategies. COST EFFICIENCY & TRAINING REQUIREMENTS METRICS – helps you evaluate cost structures, operational efficiency, and the importance of training and skill development for surgical systems.

– helps you evaluate cost structures, operational efficiency, and the importance of training and skill development for surgical systems. INVESTMENT & STRATEGIC GROWTH INSIGHTS – helps you uncover trends in investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and expansion strategies in emerging healthcare markets.

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Surgical Robots Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 11.33 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 38.27 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.95% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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