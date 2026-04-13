PASADENA, Calif., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wedbush LAFFER|TENGLER New Era Value ETF (Ticker: TGLR) reorganized today into the Wedbush Series Trust, with Wedbush Fund Advisers assuming the role of adviser to the Fund and bringing TGLR onto its growing ETF platform. The move aligns TGLR's high-conviction active management approach with Wedbush Fund Advisers' scale and ETF innovation capabilities.

Sub-Advised by Laffer Tengler Investments and led by CEO and CIO Nancy Tengler, TGLR is actively managed, built on a disciplined philosophy that includes earnings growth with dividend income, growth at a reasonable price, and valuation awareness, a strategy that has become increasingly relevant in today’s volatile and innovation-driven market environment. TGLR’s portfolio identifies high-quality large cap companies with sustainable earnings, rising dividends, and long-term earnings growth catalysts, while maintaining valuation discipline and risk awareness.

“Investing today requires selectivity and discipline,” said Nancy Tengler, Portfolio Manager for the TGLR ETF. “For TGLR we focus on companies with cash flow generation, pricing power, and balance sheet strength which are all key attributes for our equity income framework.”

The addition of TGLR further strengthens Wedbush Fund Advisers’ ETF lineup as the firm continues to build out its product suite across income, thematic, and next-generation investment strategies. Wedbush Fund Advisers’ ETF offerings include ETFs with a focus on high-conviction strategies designed to meet evolving investor needs with the Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (Ticker: IVES), the Dan IVES Wedbush AI Power & Infrastructure ETF (Ticker: IVEP), and the Wedbush ReturnOnLeadership® U.S. Large-Cap ETF (Ticker: EXEQ).

“ETF innovation is increasingly about differentiation,” said Matt Bromberg, Chief Operating Officer at Wedbush Fund Advisers. “Investors and advisors are looking for targeted exposures and strategies that go beyond traditional beta, while still maintaining the operational advantages of the ETF wrapper. Adding the TGLR ETF fits into our strategy of offering targeted, research-driven strategies that go beyond traditional passive exposure.”

About Wedbush Fund Advisers, LLC

Wedbush Fund Advisers launched in 2024 to build on Wedbush’s 70-year legacy of market insight, innovation, and client trust. Its mission is to design forward-thinking investment strategies that reflect the evolving nature of markets and investor priorities. Backed by a seasoned team with decades of asset management experience, the firm is committed to delivering products that extend Wedbush’s tradition of excellence into the next era of investment innovation.

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Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the TGLR ETF please visit www.wedbushfunds.com . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund was reorganized on April 13, 2026 from the LAFFER|TENGLER Equity Income ETF (the “Predecessor Fund”), a series of ETF Opportunities Trust, a Delaware statutory trust, into the Fund, a series of Wedbush Series Trust (the "Trust"), a Delaware statutory trust. The Fund is a continuation of the Predecessor Fund and, therefore adopts the performance information of the Predecessor Fund, which was managed by Tuttle Capital Management, LLC. The Predecessor Fund commenced operations on August 7, 2023.

Market Risk. The trading prices of securities and other instruments fluctuate in response to a variety of factors. These factors include events impacting the entire market or specific market segments, such as political, market and economic developments, as well as events that impact specific issuers. The Fund’s NAV and market price, like security and commodity prices generally, may fluctuate significantly in response to these and other factors. As a result, an investor could lose money over short or long periods of time. U.S. and international markets have experienced significant periods of volatility in recent years due to a number of these factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health issues, growth concerns in the U.S. and overseas, uncertainties regarding interest rates and trade tensions. In addition, local, regional or global events such as war, acts of terrorism, recessions, rising inflation, or other events could have a significant negative impact on the Fund and its investments. These developments as well as other events could result in further market volatility and negatively affect financial asset prices, the liquidity of certain securities and the normal operations of securities exchanges and other markets.



‍Active Management Risk. As an actively managed investment portfolio, the Fund is subject to decisions made by the Adviser’s or Sub-Adviser’s portfolio managers. The Adviser’s or Sub-Adviser’s investment decisions about individual securities impact the Fund’s ability to achieve its investment objective. The Adviser’s or Sub-Adviser’s judgments about the attractiveness and potential returns for specific investments in which the Fund invests may prove to be incorrect and there is no guarantee that the Adviser’s or Sub-Adviser’s investment strategy will produce the desired results.



‍Value Stock Investment Risk. Value stocks may have experienced adverse business, industry or other developments or may be subject to special risks that have caused the securities to be out of favor and, in turn, potentially undervalued. The market value of a value stock may not meet portfolio management’s perceived value assessment of that stock, or may decline in price, even though portfolio management believes the securities are already undervalued. There is also a risk that it may take longer than expected for the value of these investments to rise to portfolio management’s perceived value. In addition, value stocks, at times, may not perform as well as growth stocks or the stock market in general, and may be out of favor with investors for varying periods of time.



‍High Dividend Style Risk. While the Fund may hold securities of companies that have historically paid a high dividend yield or the Sub-Adviser determines appears likely to pay a high dividend in the future, those companies may reduce or discontinue their dividends, thus reducing the yield of the Fund. Low priced securities in the Fund may be more susceptible to these risks. Past dividend payments are not a guarantee of future dividend payments. Also, the market return of high dividend yield securities, in certain market conditions, may be worse than the market return of other investment strategies or the overall stock market.



Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV, and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Wedbush Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.