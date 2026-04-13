RIBUS Debuts Nu-FILL to Replace MCC in Organic and Clean Label Formulations

ST. LOUIS, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As pressure builds on supplement manufacturers to meet clean label and organic standards, excipient selection is emerging as a critical formulation challenge. Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), a widely used synthetic filler, is not permitted in certified organic products and can introduce sourcing constraints, cost volatility, and formulation limitations. RIBUS Inc . is addressing this gap with Nu-FILL , a plant-based excipient designed to deliver the performance of conventional fillers while aligning with clean label initiatives and organic requirements.

Following initial market introduction and early commercial adoption, RIBUS is expanding production of Nu-FILL to meet growing demand from brands seeking greater control over ingredient sourcing and formulation flexibility. The company has fulfilled its first commercial order and is scaling operations to support broader industry integration.

“Manufacturers are navigating increasing complexity as they reformulate to meet both regulatory and consumer expectations, without compromising performance,” said Alicia Peirce Kasch, vice president of RIBUS. “Nu-FILL gives brands a viable path away from MCC and other restricted or less desirable fillers, while maintaining the consistency, scalability, and functionality required for modern production.”

Nu-FILL is engineered to replace MCC, as well as lactose and starch-based fillers, across tablets, capsules, and single-serve stick packs. It offers consistent flow, blend uniformity, and compressibility, enabling manufacturers to maintain production efficiency without synthetic additives.

The ingredient is made from rice hulls, rice bran extract, and agave syrup. It is non-soluble, suitable for both conventional and certified organic formulations, and meets the technical requirements needed in supplement and food manufacturing.

Nu-FILL can be incorporated at a starting ratio of 1:1 to other fillers, with flexibility depending on formulation needs. Its consistent flow and blending properties make it easy for manufacturers to adjust production without altering performance. The ingredient’s plant-based composition allows companies to meet clean label and organic requirements while maintaining efficiency on the production line.

Brands and manufacturers across dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and functional food sectors benefit from Nu-FILL. It supports reliable production, reduces dependency on limited or costly ingredients, and aligns formulations with growing consumer preferences for natural, transparent ingredients.

“Formulators are being asked to do more with fewer tradeoffs, such as improving label transparency while maintaining performance, and cost control,” said Kasch. “Nu-FILL delivers across all three, giving brands a dependable way to simplify formulations without sacrificing efficiency or scalability.”

RIBUS will showcase Nu-FILL at SupplySide Connect , Booth 344, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey, April 14-15. For more information on Nu-FILL and RIBUS’s full portfolio of clean label ingredients, visit https://www.ribus.com .

About RIBUS, Inc.®

Founded in 1992, RIBUS, Inc. (Rice Ingredient Business United States) is the global leader in rice-based ingredients for the food, beverage and supplement industries. The company produces plant-based non-GMO, natural, organic, vegan and gluten-free ingredients for the food, beverage, pet and dietary supplement companies. Its technology and patented ingredients are used by contract and branded manufacturers and formulators to help solve production issues while bringing clean label innovation to a wide variety of products. RIBUS is the Original Clean Label Ingredient Company®.

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