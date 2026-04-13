SalesCloser Expands Leadership Team as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth

Vancouver, BC, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (“SalesCloser” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCAI), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, today announced the recent appointment of new senior management members to support its fast-growing commercial traction. In building on this momentum, the Company is pleased to announce the recent appointments of Sean Guiseppi as Vice President of Sales and Customer Success, and of Marcelo Negrini as Chief Technology Officer.

Ali Tajskandar, CEO of Wishpond, commented, "With growing revenue and an eye toward our next phase of growth, we are building a world-class team capable of executing on our vision to transform how businesses engage with customers through autonomous AI sales agents. Sean has a proven track record of building and scaling high-performance sales organizations in the SaaS sector, while Marcelo brings over 20 years of enterprise AI experience, having worked with Fortune 500 companies including Microsoft, IBM, and eBay. Together, they strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional value to customers and shareholders."

The additions of Mr. Guiseppi and Mr. Negrini reflect the Company's operational momentum as it scales its current customer base and deployment of AI agents. With our recent commercial growth, the Company is building the infrastructure and leadership depth required to capitalize on accelerating demand for conversational AI in the sales automation market. The Company’s focus remains on advancing its technology platform while expanding its commercial reach in a rapidly evolving sector where live voice and video AI capabilities are becoming critical competitive differentiators.

Vice President of Sales and Customer Success: Sean Guiseppi

Mr. Guiseppi brings more than 14 years of B2B sales leadership and go-to-market experience, having built and scaled high-performance revenue organizations across SaaS, HR technology, and fleet management industries. Most recently, as VP of Sales and General Manager of Thinkific Plus, he scaled the company’s B2B division to over $20 million in annual revenue, delivering 27% year-over-year growth through strong cross-functional alignment across Sales, Customer Success, Marketing, and Revenue Operations. Prior to Thinkific, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales at PosiTrace by Global Fleet Management, leading multi-market sales strategy across North America, and spent over a decade at ADP, where he rose to Vice President of Sales for Canada, overseeing a 50-person national team and driving consistent double-digit growth. Recognized for his ability to build scalable revenue systems and high-performing teams, Mr. Guiseppi will oversee the full revenue lifecycle at SalesCloser, including Sales, Customer Success, Support, and Revenue Operations, with a focus on driving predictable, repeatable growth as the Company expands its AI-powered sales platform.

Sean Guiseppi, newly appointed Vice President of Sales and Customer Success of SalesCloser, remarked: "The way revenue teams operate is being fundamentally reimagined, and SalesCloser is at the center of that shift. I'm excited to help build the go-to-market systems and customer success infrastructure that will power the next generation of AI-driven sales."

Chief Technology Officer: Marcelo Negrini

Mr. Negrini brings more than 20 years of global technology leadership and enterprise AI deployment experience, having led digital transformation initiatives across 22 countries and worked with Fortune 500 companies including Microsoft, IBM, and eBay. Most recently serving as Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at Ainda.AI, Mr. Negrini focused on delivering enterprise AI solutions with measurable ROI. He previously held CTO and Chief Product Officer roles at Inspirali Medical Education, where he led development of AI-driven adaptive learning platforms, and held senior technology positions at fintech firms Provu and Alt.Bank, where he built digital banking platforms and AI-powered lending engines. Mr. Negrini has led global teams of up to 150 specialists and is recognized as a pioneer in AI governance and regulatory frameworks, having contributed to Open Finance and Instant Payments groups at the Central Bank of Brazil. As CTO, Mr. Negrini will oversee product engineering, AI model development, and platform architecture, with a focus on advancing SalesCloser's conversational AI capabilities and maintaining the platform's competitive edge in autonomous sales execution.

Marcelo Negrini, newly appointed Chief Technology Officer of SalesCloser, remarked: "The shift from AI-assisted to AI-owned sales conversations is happening now, and SalesCloser is a leader in that transformation. I am thrilled to join the team at this pivotal moment and help build the technology infrastructure that will define the next generation of sales automation."

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company’s platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser’s agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company’s technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “SCAI”.

For more information, visit the SalesCloser website at: https://salescloser.ai.

Corporate Contact:

Adrian Lim, CFO

Email: investors@salescloser.ai

Phone: 604-990-2714

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

SCAI@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about and references to expected results from future operations, future growth of the Company's products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, the contributions and impact of newly appointed senior management, the Company's ability to scale operations and build organizational infrastructure, expectations regarding revenue growth and customer acquisition, the ability to capitalize on market demand for conversational AI, technology development and platform advancement initiatives, commercial expansion and go-to-market strategies, future profitability, the impact of leadership appointments on business performance, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, the impact of broader economic factors on the Company, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targets”, “projects”, “is designed to”, “strategy”, “should”, “believe”, “contemplate” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with changes to SalesCloser and other product’s revenue and profitability, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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