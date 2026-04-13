Shareholders who lost money in Gossamer Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Gossamer Bio, Inc. (“Gossamer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOSS) securities between June 16, 2025 and February 20, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investors have until June 1, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

The filed complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

patients at the Latin American sites were heavily-treated and lower risk and, ultimately, performed particularly well on the placebo, thus, Gossamer’s Phase 3 PROSERA study failed to meet the primary endpoint of improved six-minute walk distance at week 24; and





as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.





On February 23, 2026, Gossamer disclosed that results for its Phase 3 PROSERA study of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension had failed to meet the primary endpoint, citing patients at Latin American sites performing particularly well on placebo due to enrollment of a heavily-treated lower-risk population.

On this news, Gossamer’s stock price fell $1.71, or 80.3%, to close at $0.42 per share on February 23, 2026

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.



Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.