Xealth to Facilitate Critical Discussion Among Health System Executives on How to Maximize Digital Health Value at Becker’s Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becker’s 16th Annual Meeting -- Xealth , the leading care orchestration platform for digital health, today announced that Xealth Strategic Medical Advisor and Samsung Electronics America’s Head of Digital Health, Ricky Choi, MD, MPH, will join digital health leaders from across the country to discuss unintended costs of digital sprawl – and how to mitigate them. This roundtable discussion will take place on April 14 at the Becker’s 16th Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Over the past decade, health systems have invested in a variety of digital tools to enhance clinical experiences and outcomes, including remote patient monitoring, patient engagement apps, and AI, but this has led to increased burden on the systems to manage these tools across platforms. This session explores the true cost of managing digital sprawl inside a health system and what the new definition of value from digital investments looks like today.

Session Details:

Title: The Hidden Cost of Digital Sprawl: Why More Tools Don’t Equal Better Care — and How Health Systems Are Rethinking Value

Speakers:

Moderator: Ricky Choi, MD, MPH, Head of Digital Health at Samsung Electronics America, and Strategic Medical Advisor for Xealth

Caitlin Dunn, Director, Population & Digital Health at Froedtert Health

Brett Berman, Director of Operations Health Solutions at Medical University of South Carolina Health

Marcee Chmait, Head of Emerging Opportunities and Ventures, City of Hope

When: Tuesday, April 14, 7:30am CT

Care teams face mounting pressure to activate digital tools, coordinate across transitions, and keep patients engaged at home for the best possible outcomes. Acquired by Samsung in 2025, Xealth orchestrates these tools inside clinical workflows — so clinicians can turn insight into action and improved outcomes.

About Xealth

Xealth is the care orchestration platform that turns passive data into coordinated action. It embeds digital programs, patient education, remote monitoring, and clinical workflows directly into an EHR—so clinicians can prescribe, monitor, and manage everything from one place, without leaving the patient chart. Now part of Samsung’s connected care vision, Xealth enhances decision-making, reduces friction, and supports enterprise-wide digital health strategies. Trusted by more than 500 hospitals and 70+ solution partners, Xealth provides a scalable foundation for delivering connected, personalized, and preventative care—empowering health systems to drive outcomes, engagement, and operational efficiency while advancing digital transformation.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Contact:

Heather Caouette

508-579-3894

heatherc@rae-communications.com