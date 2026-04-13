CanCambria Energy Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) (“CanCambria” or the “Company”) announced today that Dr. Paul Clarke, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Dr. Clarke will update investors on CanCambria's recent developments and share details of its outlook. An updated corporate presentation that will be used in the events will be posted to the Company’s website prior to the start of the presentations.

Details and registration information for the event are provided below.

Virtual Investor Conferences®

Date: April 16, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

CanCambria’s management team is available for 1x1 meetings on April 16-17, 2026, meetings can be scheduled here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging the industry’s most advanced technologies the Company aims to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

For additional inquiries, please reach out to:

Paul Clarke PhD Investor Relations - North America CEO & President KIN Communications Inc. paul.clarke@cancambria.com 604-684-6730 ccec@kincommunications.com Larry Busnardo VP, Investor Relations Email: info@CanCambria.com larry.busnardo@cancambria.com Website: www.CanCambria.com



