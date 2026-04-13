Dive Into the Beat of Songkran: Where Music, Water, and Global Culture Collide

BANGKOK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a moment each April when Bangkok comes alive in a way that nowhere else on earth can match. Streets flood with colour and water. Music thunders through open-air stages. Strangers become friends in seconds. That moment is Songkran and this year, EBC Financial Group (“EBC”) is proud to celebrate it as an official sponsor of the S2O Songkran Music Festival 2026.

The sponsorship reflects EBC’s long-standing commitment to supporting vibrant cultural traditions in the communities where it operates. One of Asia’s most celebrated water-and-music festivals, S2O has grown into a global symbol of Thai cultural identity – a fusion of centuries-old tradition and world-class contemporary entertainment that draws thousands of international and local attendees each year.

A Broker That Shows Up Where Its Community Lives

As the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC stands alongside one of the world’s most iconic sporting institutions. It connects with millions of football fans across Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa through a shared belief in teamwork, ambition, and excellence. Through its ongoing collaboration with the University of Oxford’s Department of Economics, this World’s Best Brokerage, according to World Finance in 2023-2025, helps bring world-class economic thinking to a global audience, making financial and economic literacy more accessible and inclusive. And as a partner of the United Nations Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria campaign, now in its second year, EBC invests in the health and equity of the communities it serves – because a broker’s responsibility does not end at the trading screen.

Supporting S2O is the natural next chapter in that story. Where FC Barcelona channels the thrill of competition, Oxford sharpens the mind, and the UN Foundation protects the most vulnerable, S2O celebrates culture, joy, and the spirit of coming together. For a broker that has always believed in showing up meaningfully in the communities it serves, Songkran is the perfect stage.

Celebrating Thai Culture on a Global Stage

Songkran is more than a holiday. It is a living expression of Thai generosity, renewal, and togetherness: values that resonate far beyond Thailand’s borders. The S2O Songkran Music Festival has become a powerful ambassador for that spirit, introducing the world to a celebration that is joyful, inclusive, and unmistakably Thai.

For EBC, the opportunity to be part of that story is significant. Thailand’s cultural richness and creative energy have long made it one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic societies. By supporting a festival that amplifies Thai traditions for a global audience, EBC honours the culture of a country that holds an important place in its regional presence – and reinforces its belief that the communities it operates in deserve to be celebrated, not just served.

Beyond the Screen, Into the Moment

At its core, this sponsorship reflects what kind of broker EBC chooses to be – one that deeply connects with the people in every region it serves, shares their passions, supports what they love, and encourages them to live fully. Songkran, with its energy, its warmth, and its tradition of bringing people together, is the perfect expression of that ambition.

As the countdown to Songkran begins, EBC looks forward to standing alongside the thousands of festival-goers who will gather at S2O Land Bangkok this April, not as a brand on a billboard, but as part of the celebration itself. Some of the best partnerships, after all, are built not in boardrooms but in the moments people remember.

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About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (“EBC”) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, South Africa and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in over 100 countries and honoured with global awards including multiple year recognition from World Finance, EBC is widely regarded as one of the world’s best brokers with titles including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker. With its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC has also been consistently ranked among the top brokers—trusted for its ability to deliver secure, innovative, and client-first trading solutions across competitive international markets.

EBC’s subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC); EBC Financial Group SA (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities – namely through the UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria initiative, Department of Economics at the University of Oxford, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.

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Media Contact:

Ginny Dang

Public Relations Executive

Ginny.dang@ebc.com

Aldric Tinker

Global Public Relations Lead

aldric.tinker@ebc.com