Free Oral Cancer Screenings in Honor of Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month

IRVING, Texas, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month, 49 U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) surgeon partners in 14 states will offer free oral cancer screenings during the week of April 13. The screenings are part of a joint partnership with the Head & Neck Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of oral, head and neck cancer.

“Programs like these enable our surgeons to demonstrate their commitment to their communities,” said USOSM CEO Doug Drew. “They’re deeply devoted to providing high-quality OMS (oral and maxillofacial surgery) care – to making a significant difference in the lives of the people they treat, the communities they serve and the OMS specialty they represent.”

April is widely recognized as Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month, a time to increase awareness of the condition, risk factors, statistics and screenings. The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be 60,480 new cases of oral cavity or oropharyngeal (middle throat) cancer – with 13,150 deaths attributed to it – in 2026.

“Early detection is key,” said Vincent J. Perciaccante, DDS, FACS, USOSM chief clinical officer and a practicing oral and maxillofacial surgeon with South Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. “The good news is that oral cancer has a survival rate of 80-90% when diagnosed early, according to the Head & Neck Cancer Foundation. That’s why cancer screenings like this are so important.”

The American Cancer Society reports that the average age of people diagnosed with these cancers is 64 and that one in five cases occur in people younger than 55. Some risk factors to consider include smoking and alcohol use, genetic predisposition, nutrition, mouth/face injuries, oral hygiene and certain medical conditions/diseases.

“We recommend annual screenings by a qualified health care professional, particularly since the number of early onset cases continues to rise,” noted Dr. Perciaccante. “Monthly self-exams are also important. Using a bright light and mirror, look for any changes in or on your mouth, throat or tongue – such as lumps, sores or discolorations, particularly red or white patches. If you find anything out-of-the-ordinary, contact your physician as soon as possible and get it checked out.”

Some additional, common symptoms of oral cancer identified by the CDC include sores or pain in the mouth or throat that will not go away; swelling or unusual bleeding; or difficulty performing daily functions like breathing, speaking and chewing or swallowing food.

In chronological order, categorized by free oral cancer screenings, USOSM participating partners include:

4/13 from 8 am to 3 pm – Dr. Olga Smutko, Guyette Facial and Oral Surgery

4/13 from 8 am to 5 pm – Dr. Alan Esla, Kern Oral and Facial Surgery

4/13 from 9 am to 3 pm – Dr. Brian C. Low, Hilton Head Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

4/13 from 9 am to 3 pm – Dr. Justin R. Odette, Hilton Head Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

4/13 from 12 pm to 1 pm– Dr. Leslie Fish, Fish and Sarhangian

4/13 from 12 pm to 1:30 pm – Dr. Jennifer Keyser, South Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

4/13 from 12 pm to 1:30 pm – Dr. Harry Jacobi Peoples II, South Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

4/13 from 12 pm to 5 pm – Dr. Audra Boehm, Central Sound Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery-Silverdale

4/13 from 1 pm to 3 pm – Dr. Jelena Karovic, Northwest Florida Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

4/13 from 1 pm to 3 pm – Dr. Douglas Fain, Johnson County Oral Surgery

4/13 from 1 pm to 3 pm – Dr. Matthew Torres, Alamo Maxillofacial Surgical Associates

4/13 from 1:30 pm to 4 pm – Dr. Eric Alltucker, Central Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

4/13 from 4 pm to 5 pm – Dr. Stanley Jachimowicz, Carmel Oral Surgery

4/14 from 8 am to 3 pm – Dr. Olga Smutko, Guyette Facial and Oral Surgery

4/14 from 9 am to 3 pm – Dr. Brian C. Low, Hilton Head Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

4/14 from 9 am to 3 pm – Dr. Justin R. Odette, Hilton Head Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

4/14 from 10 am to 11 am – Dr. LisaMarie Sarhangian, Fish and Sarhangian

4/14 from 11 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 2 pm – Dr. Afolabi Ogunleye, Premier Oral Surgery

4/14 from 12 pm to 3 pm – Dr. Andrew Hanna, Alamo Maxillofacial Surgical Associates

4/14 from 1 pm to 3 pm – Dr. Jelena Karovic, Northwest Florida Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

4/14 from 1 pm to 4:30 pm – Dr. Thomas Rollar, Rollar Oral Surgery

4/14 from 2 pm to 4 pm – Dr. Patrick Walker, Oral & Facial Surgery Associates

4/14 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm – Dr. Lisa Tran, Wilson and Tran, DDS

4/14 from 3 pm to 4 pm – Dr. Eric Reimer, Colorado Regional Oral Surgery

4/14 from 3 pm to 4 pm – Dr. Bruce Anderson, Metropolitan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates

4/14 from 4 pm to 5 pm – Dr. Stanley Jachimowicz, Carmel Oral Surgery

4/15 from 7 am to 12 pm – Dr. Olga Smutko, Guyette Facial and Oral Surgery

4/15 from 8 am to 10 am – Dr. Jeffrey Brown, Oral Surgery Associates

4/15 from 8 am to 11 am – Dr. Timothy Pliske, South Central Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

4/15 from 9 am to 12 pm – Dr. Stanley Jachimowicz, Carmel Oral Surgery

4/15 from 9 am to 3 pm – Dr. Brian C. Low, Hilton Head Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

4/15 from 9 am to 3 pm – Dr. Justin R. Odette, Hilton Head Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

4/15 from 11 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 2 pm – Dr. Afolabi Ogunleye, Premier Oral Surgery

4/15 from 11 am to 12:30 pm – Dr. Jassel Fernandez, Austin Oral Surgery

4/15 from 12 pm to 3 pm – Dr. Andrew Hanna, Alamo Maxillofacial Surgical Associates

4/15 from 1 pm to 2:30 pm – Dr. Mark Pogue, The Pogue Center

4/15 from 1 pm to 4 pm – Dr. Benjamin Bush, Central Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

4/15 from 1 pm to 4:30 pm – Dr. Thomas Rollar, Rollar Oral Surgery

4/15 from 2 pm to 3:30 pm – Dr. Todd Brandt, Blue Ridge Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

4/15 from 2 pm to 3:30 pm – Dr. Corey C. Burgoyne, Blue Ridge Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

4/15 from 2 pm to 3:30 pm – Kaitlin Roadcap, DNP, Blue Ridge Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

4/15 from 2 pm to 4 pm – Dr. Cassandra Stacy, Dakota Valley Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

4/15 from 2 pm to 4 pm – Dr. Amir Naimi, NOVAOMS

4/15 from 2 pm to 5 pm – Dr. Glenn Maron, Peachtree Dunwoody Oral and Facial Surgery

4/15 from 2 pm to 5 pm – Dr. Howard F. Cooke, Metroplex Surgical Arts

4/15 from 3 pm to 4 pm – Dr. Nicholas Politano, Colorado Regional Oral Surgery

4/15 from 3 pm to 4 pm – Dr. Sarah Weinstein, Colorado Regional Oral Surgery

4/15 from 3 pm to 4 pm – Dr. Bruce Anderson, Metropolitan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates

4/15 from 3 pm to 5 pm – Dr. Nancy McDermott, Dakota Valley Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

4/15 from 3 pm to 5 pm – Dr. Griffin West, Hattiesburg Oral Surgery & Implant Center

4/15 from 3 pm to 5 pm – Dr. Alston Owen, Hattiesburg Oral Surgery & Implant Center

4/15 from 3 pm to 5 pm – Dr. Evan Sobiesk, Hattiesburg Oral Surgery & Implant Center

4/16 from 8 am to 5 pm – Dr. Alan Esla, Kern Oral and Facial Surgery

4/16 from 9 am to 3 pm – Dr. Brian C. Low, Hilton Head Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

4/16 from 9 am to 3 pm – Dr. Justin R. Odette, Hilton Head Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

4/16 from 11 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 2 pm – Dr. Afolabi Ogunleye, Premier Oral Surgery

4/16 from 11 am to 1 pm – Dr. Phillip Newton Oral Surgery Associates of North Texas

4/16 from 11:30 am to 1 pm – Dr. Vincent Perciaccante, South Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

4/16 from 12 pm to 5 pm – Dr. Audra Boehm, Central Sound Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery-Silverdale

4/16 from 1 pm to 3 pm – Dr. Jelena Karovic, Northwest Florida Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

4/16 from 2 pm to 4 pm – Dr. Courtney Anderson, Southeastern Minnesota Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

4/16 from 2 pm to 4 pm – Dr. Richard Kim, Southeastern Minnesota Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

4/16 from 2 pm to 4 pm – Dr. Dietrich Lawrenz, Southeastern Minnesota Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

4/16 from 2 pm to 4 pm – Dr. Sandeep Pathak, Oral & Facial Surgery Associates

4/16 from 3 pm to 5 pm – Dr. Angie Rake, Dakota Valley Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

4/17 from 9 am to 5 pm – Dr. Audra Boehm, Central Sound Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery-Silverdale

4/17 from 1 pm to 2 pm – Dr. Michael Hale, Colorado Oral Surgery

4/17 from 1 pm to 2 pm – Dr. Travis Hamilton, Colorado Oral Surgery

4/17 from 1 pm to 2 pm – Dr. Matthew Alleman, Colorado Oral Surgery

4/20 from 9 am to 4 pm – Dr. Austin Belknap, Orofacial and Dental Implant Surgery

The Head & Neck Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of oral, head and neck cancer. The foundation strives to produce measurable, progressive change through education, awareness, research, outreach and advocacy. For more information, visit https://www.mnofs.com/head-neck-cancer-foundation.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Robin Stevens

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

469-242-0475

robin.stevens@usosm.com