Forum on Development of China's Fine Brushwork Peony Painting Industry Held in Juye During 2026 World Peony Conference

HEZE, China, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With peonies in full bloom, a forum on the industry of fine brushwork peony painting was held on Thursday in Juye County, Heze City, east China's Shandong Province. This event, a key side forum of the 2026 World Peony Conference, aims to introduce the county's burgeoning billion-yuan creative industry to the global stage.

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Hosted by the Heze Municipal Government and organized by the CPC Juye County Committee and the Juye County Government, the forum unveiled new initiatives to commercialize the region's signature "gongbi" paintings - meticulous works depicting the celebrated peonies of Shandong. Organizers appointed overseas promotion ambassadors and forged strategic partnerships with suppliers of specialized art materials, marking a significant step forward in brand promotion, talent cultivation, and market expansion for the distinguished art form.

Juye County is renowned as the "Hometown of Fine Brushwork Painting in China." Drawing inspiration from the celebrated peonies of Heze, the county's fine brushwork peony paintings are celebrated for their elegance and vibrant beauty. These artworks have been showcased at major international events, including the SCO Qingdao Summit and the China International Import Expo.

To enhance both artistic standards and industrial growth, Juye has pursued a three-pronged strategy of brand building, talent cultivation, and market expansion. County-level training centers and village studios offer free programs to rural residents, turning farmers into professional artists while simultaneously boosting their incomes. Furthermore, the county has opened promotion centers in Shenzhen, Kuala Lumpur, and other key markets to reach global buyers. The introduction of new industry standards such as the Technical Specifications for Fine Brushwork Peony Painting and the establishment of a copyright protection center ensure consistent quality and enhance market competitiveness.

Juye now operates a complete industrial chain covering creation, training, exhibition, and sales. The county now supports over 28,000 practitioners who collectively produce more than 1.5 million paintings annually, with sales extending to more than 100 countries and regions, generating approximately 4.5 billion yuan (620 million U.S. dollars) in total output value.

Source: Juye County Government