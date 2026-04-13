Pharos Network Announces Exclusive "Stake Before the Stake" Campaign on OKX Wallet, Up to 16% High Yield Supporting Mainnet Launch

Hong Kong, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharos Network, the Financial Layer 1 blockchain built for RealFi, announced the launch of its “Stake Before the Stake” incentive campaign. Supported exclusively by OKX Wallet, this strategic initiative aims to establish a capital foundation and foster community alignment ahead of the upcoming Pharos Mainnet launch.





Through a dedicated campaign supported by OKX Wallet, global users can participate in a structured staking framework to earn up to 16% annualized yield (APY) and qualify for future Pharos airdrops. The campaign provides a transparent and accessible entry point for early adopters to engage with the Pharos ecosystem as it moves toward its Pacific Ocean Mainnet release.

The campaign will be introduced in multiple phases, starting with a limited whitelist round before opening to the broader public. Participants will be able to stake USDC on Ethereum using OKX Wallet, with yields of up to 16% APY during the campaign period. Staked assets will subsequently transition into Pharos Mainnet through July 20, 2026, offering a gross 14% APY.

Pharos Co-founder & CEO, Wish Wu commented, “This initiative represents more than a pre-stake incentive, but a strategic step in preparing the Pharos Mainnet with both capital and committed users. By providing a clear, secure, and high-yield participation framework, we are aligning early adopters with the network’s long-term vision. ”

As the official exclusive wallet partner for this campaign, OKX Wallet provides the essential infrastructure to streamline user participation and tracking. This collaboration allows Pharos to tap into OKX’s robust ecosystem, ensuring an efficient and transparent experience for early adopters as they anchor the capital requirements of the Pharos Pacific Ocean Mainnet.

Learn more details: https://x.com/pharos_network/status/2042157372240748850

About Pharos Network



Pharos Network is an inclusive financial Layer 1 for RealFi, where real value and institutional‑grade assets circulate onchain and compose with decentralized assets at global scale. Pharos combines modular architecture, deep‑parallel execution, and built‑in compliance to power asset‑native ecosystems.

Founded by the former leadership of Ant Group, led by CEO Wish Wu, the team includes pioneers from Ant Group, Microsoft Research, and Stanford, with deep backgrounds in blockchain infra, formal verification, and ZK systems. The team built the infrastructure for Alipay and Asia’s largest blockchain platform.

Pharos has secured a $44 million Series A round raised in April 2026 joined by Sumitomo Corporation’s CVC, crypto-native investors SNZ Capital, and Flow Traders, following an $8 million seed round raised in November 2024 led by Lightspeed Faction and Hack VC, bringing the total funding to date to $52 million. The Pharos Testnet went live in May 2025, allowing developers to begin building and testing applications on the platform.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.