Data I/O Announces New Vision, New Products and Services, New Look — The NEW Data I/O

REDMOND, Wash., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of data provisioning solutions for flash memory, microcontrollers and security ICs, today announced the launch of its completely redesigned website at www.dataio.com . More than a visual refresh, the new site introduces a suite of digital tools and services that reflect a company in the middle of a deliberate, company-wide transformation — one that is being recognized by customers and channel partners who say that Data I/O today is not the company they worked with 18 months ago.

The redesigned website accompanies the introduction of a long-awaited on-site Programming-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering. In addition, the Company is now providing new tech support coupled with AI-driven service and support, AI-powered chatbot, and AI-expanded device search — alongside a preview of next-generation systems delivering 2,200+ devices per hour, reflecting a company-wide transformation in products, services, and pace of innovation.

“What we are building at Data I/O goes well beyond new products — it is a whole new Data I/O,” said William Wentworth, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. “Our channel partners and customers are telling us that the company they see today is not the company they worked with 18 months ago — and it is moving faster now than it was even six months ago. We have made deliberate investments across our products, our infrastructure, and our operations, and we are committed to sustaining this pace of change.”

The redesigned website debuts four major capabilities built around the ways customers and partners provision data today:

Customer Service Portal: A dedicated self-service hub giving customers direct access to support resources, order status, documentation, and account management tools — all in one place.

Programming-as-a-Service (PaaS): A new service model enabling customers to outsource device programming operations directly to Data I/O — including on-site programming within customers’ own manufacturing facilities. PaaS represents a fundamental expansion of the company’s business model and a key growth driver going forward.

AI-Powered Chatbot: An intelligent virtual assistant that resolves the most common customer inquiries instantly, delivers immediate IC compatibility information, and accelerates issue resolution around the clock.

Expanded Device Search: A significantly enhanced and easier-to-navigate device database, helping engineers and manufacturing teams quickly identify programming support for the devices they need.

A Data Provisioning Solutions and Services Provider, Not Just a Handler Company

Data I/O continues to invest in and expand its innovative LumenX platform, with new device handlers and new programming solutions planned for the second half of 2026. The Company is also actively introducing new business models, including PaaS, that are designed to open new revenue streams and deepen customer engagement across the manufacturing lifecycle.

Next-Generation Performance: Faster, Smaller, More Reliable

Data I/O next-generation programming platform, which will deliver dramatically faster UFS programming speeds — significantly ahead of both current-generation Data I/O systems and competitive offerings in the market. New automated solutions are purpose-built for high-volume microcontroller programming, with a smaller footprint, greater reliability, faster changeover, and the ability to handle small-form-factor devices to be released second half of 2026

William Wentworth, President and CEO, Data I/O Corporation, added, “We are looking at programming speeds of 30 seconds or less on our new systems focused on microcontrollers. At that speed, we are talking about 2,200-plus devices per hour — in a smaller footprint, with a much more reliable system, easy changeover, and the ability to handle small parts. That is a step change in what the market has seen.

“Data I/O’s newest offering PaaS as a multi-year managed service engagement — a model that delivers significant value to both the company’s installed base and new clients alike. Managed service models are extremely efficient and cost-effective while taking supply chain and quality risks off the table for customers.

“Rest assured, Data I/O brings over 50 years of building the technology behind these solutions, coupled with a new management team that has more than 35 years of experience providing programming services globally to some of the largest OEMs across multiple technology sectors. Our customers — existing and new — receive that combined expertise.”

Phase One of a Broader Digital Roadmap

Data I/O indicated the launch announced today represents the first phase of a longer roadmap to build out its website as an interactive, collaborative tool for customers and partners. Additional features, services, and product announcements are expected to be introduced throughout 2026 as the Company continues to accelerate its pace of innovation, quality, throughput, and new product introductions.

The message to stakeholders, customers, and partners is clear: the new Data I/O is here.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls, and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively, bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com .

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statement, Disclosure Information and Non-GAAP financial Measures

Statements in this news release may be construed as a prediction of future operations and performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the demand for the Company’s products and the impact from geopolitical conditions including any related international trade restrictions as well as the ongoing investigation of the August 2025 cybersecurity incident and the possibility that the Company’s containment and remediation efforts may be unsuccessful or becomes a challenging force in maintaining market share. Factors that may impact the Company’s operations and finances include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, market acceptance of Edge AI, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus or other business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages, business disruptions and other risks including those described in the Company’s 10-K, 10-Q and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

Media Contact

Data I/O Corporation

Jennifer Higgins

Director Corporate Marketing

higginj@dataio.com

+1-425-867-6922