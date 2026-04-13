Julio Rivera Crowned 2026 New Jersey Lottery ‘Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown’* Champion

TRENTON, N.J., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a weekend of intense matchups and spirited competition, the New Jersey Lottery has officially crowned Julio Rivera of Bloomfield, New Jersey as the champion of the second annual Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown, held April 10-12, 2026 at American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ. Outplaying more than 380 competitors, Rivera secured the coveted first place title, $10,000 grand prize, and ultimate bragging rights.

“The Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown continues to be a unique way for us to engage players and the community through a simple yet universally loved game,” said Jim Carey, New Jersey Lottery Executive Director. “Congratulations to Julio Rivera and all of this year’s top finishers for an incredible second annual tournament.”

The tournament also recognized standout performances from second-place finisher Kosty Yablon of East Windsor, New Jersey and third-place finisher Emma DeLuca Knighton of Vernon, New Jersey, who each earned a share of the $25,000 total prize pool. The top 12 competitors walked away with prizes following multiple rounds of classic Rock Paper Scissors gameplay.

Building on the excitement of its inaugural year, the 2026 Throwdown weekend kicked off with former All-Pro New York Giants running back Tiki Barber opening the tournament with fan matchups. The New Jersey Lottery brought together players ages 18 and older from the Garden State and beyond for a free-to-enter, bracket-style competition celebrating chance, nostalgia, and community. Over three days, participants battled head-to-head in fast-paced rounds that led to a highly energetic final showdown.

“This year’s tournament channeled incredible energy from start to finish, with hundreds of players showing up ready to compete and have fun,” said Rock Paper Scissors event producer, Howard Freeman. “It’s exciting to see how this event continues to grow and foster meaningful experiences for players in New Jersey and their respective communities.”

In addition to the live competition, the New Jersey Lottery launched its $5 ROCK PAPER SCISSORS® Fast Play Progressive game, giving players another way to join in on the excitement and win cash prizes.

To learn more about this year’s winners and how to get involved next year, please visit the New Jersey Lottery Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown website at NJ-RPS.com .

Editor’s note: Images are available of the winners.

*The New Jersey Lottery Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown is owned and operated by Promo One of NJ, Inc., a NJ-based special events and festival producer.



ROCK PAPER SCISSORSⓇ is a registered trademark of Scientific Games, LLC, © 2026. All rights reserved.

About the New Jersey Lottery

Since its inception in 1970, the Lottery has contributed nearly $34.7 billion to the State, helping to support many worthwhile programs and services. Lottery profits currently help bolster the public employee pension system under a 30-year agreement signed into law in 2017.

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