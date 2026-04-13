GCM Grosvenor Hires Michael Albrecht as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Direct Infrastructure Investments, Strengthening Firm’s Infrastructure Capabilities

CHICAGO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, today announced that Michael Albrecht has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the firm’s Infrastructure business and co-head of the firm’s direct infrastructure strategy.

In his new role, Albrecht will focus on direct infrastructure investments, including investment origination, execution, and portfolio management across sectors. He will also serve as a member of the firm’s Infrastructure Advantage Investment Committee. GCM Grosvenor’s infrastructure platform, now approximately $19 billion in assets under management, has grown more than threefold over the past five years, driven by strong client demand for its expansive global sourcing network and demonstrated ability to access distinctive investment opportunities.

“Michael’s extensive experience in infrastructure investing and strong track record across sectors make him a valuable addition to our team,” said Fred Pollock, Chief Investment Officer at GCM Grosvenor. “We are seeing an acceleration of compelling opportunities in infrastructure and believe Michael will play a key role in co-leading and further expanding our direct infrastructure investment capabilities.”

Albrecht brings more than two decades of infrastructure investment experience to his new role. Most recently, he served as a Managing Partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure, where he led the origination and execution of investments across sectors including utilities, water, energy transition, renewable power, among others. Prior to that, he held senior infrastructure investment roles at Allstate Investments, where he established and led the firm’s direct infrastructure investment strategy, as well as at JPMorgan Asset Management and Altrinsic Global Advisors.

“I’m excited to join GCM Grosvenor and contribute to the continued growth of the firm’s infrastructure platform,” said Albrecht. “GCM Grosvenor’s global platform and integrated approach position it well to capitalize on attractive opportunities across the infrastructure landscape.”

Albrecht received an MBA from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Science from Stockton University. He is also a CFA® charter holder.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $91 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

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