GreyOrange’s New AI Simulator Accurately Predicts Performance, Labor and Costs for Current and Future Warehouse Automations

ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , a global leader in AI-powered multi-agent warehouse orchestration and execution and store inventory software, has announced the launch of GreyMatter Foundry, an immersive AI simulator designed to unify warehouse flow design, technology sizing, and layout planning into a single, high-fidelity environment. With GreyMatter Foundry, customers, systems integrators and in-house fulfillment teams can model complex automation scenarios to predict total system performance, estimate build-out costs, and visualize harmonious wall-to-wall orchestration before deploying a single dollar of capital.

Bridging the Gap Between Design and Reality

GreyMatter Foundry meets the growing need for AI tools that can manage complex, heterogeneous warehouse environments comprising fleets of robots from different vendors, other forms of automation as well as human associates. GreyMatter, the industry’s only multi-agent warehouse orchestration system, is already deployed across thousands of warehouses. It is the ‘brain’ orchestrating a collective fleet of over 130,000 agents from GreyOrange’s Certified Ranger Network, making 250,000 trips per day and over 1 million optimizations per minute. With the addition of Foundry, supply chain leaders can now harness this unparalleled dataset to generate high-quality, accurate, wall-to-wall simulations for any design permutation in a matter of hours rather than weeks.

Key Features of GreyMatter Foundry:

Unlimited Heterogeneous Simulations: Unlike traditional toolsets, Foundry allows users to model unlimited robotic agent types and human-led processes simultaneously. Users can custom-specify robotic agents already in their fleet or those currently in production.

Unlike traditional toolsets, Foundry allows users to model unlimited robotic agent types and human-led processes simultaneously. Users can custom-specify robotic agents already in their fleet or those currently in production. AI-Powered Design Copilot: Using a simple conversational prompt or pre-set templates, users can intuitively guide the simulation. The AI Copilot helps tailor recommendations to specific throughput requirements without bias toward any specific robotic hardware.

Using a simple conversational prompt or pre-set templates, users can intuitively guide the simulation. The AI Copilot helps tailor recommendations to specific throughput requirements without bias toward any specific robotic hardware. The CRN Advantage: While Foundry is vendor-agnostic, it delivers the highest-fidelity accuracy when simulating agents within the GreyOrange Certified Ranger Network (CRN). By drawing from over 1 million optimizations per minute performed by the CRN, Foundry provides unparalleled predictive reliability.

While Foundry is vendor-agnostic, it delivers the highest-fidelity accuracy when simulating agents within the GreyOrange Certified Ranger Network (CRN). By drawing from over 1 million optimizations per minute performed by the CRN, Foundry provides unparalleled predictive reliability. Future-Proofing for 5- and 10-Year Horizons: Foundry comes equipped with pre-set scenarios for future growth, analyzing which combination of robotic agents and labor will meet demand cycles five to ten years down the road.

Foundry can be used to:

Simulate the impact of labor challenges, plan staffing, or adapt day-to-day operations for any peak periods such as Black Friday

Predict storage requirements and adapt workflows for seasonal SKU additions

Model different layouts and flows to achieve specific throughput goals or financial efficiencies

See 3D visualizations, walkthroughs, and ROI calculations for the entire warehouse

Run multiple simulations in parallel, exploring thousands of potential outcomes to predict performance and costs with 95% accuracy or greater, even in the most complex heterogeneous automation environments both with the current rate of material flow and as the business expands



“Warehouse automation should not be a leap of faith,” said Saurabh Gupta, CTO for GreyOrange. “By putting the intelligence of our live, global GreyMatter network behind every simulation, we give distributors, 3PL’s, retailers and integrators a crystal ball grounded in real-world data. Whether you're designing from a greenfield scenario or rethinking an existing operation, Foundry lets you test thousands of scenarios, stress-test for peak demand, and arrive at deployment day with confidence.”

GreyOrange is demonstrating GreyMatter Foundry at MODEX Booth #C13190. Request a demo to see how Foundry can design your full warehouse or incorporate new robotic agents in real time.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange Inc. leads the industry in hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration and store inventory software. Its AI-powered GreyMatter, gNetwork and gStore solutions continuously optimize automation, inventory and workforce management for some of the world’s largest distributors, retailers and 3PLs. Through real-time visibility into all omnichannel nodes and the seamless orchestration of robotic agents, people and systems, customers reduce their cost per unit, eliminate lost inventory, ensure worker safety and productivity, and enhance in-store experiences. Vendor-agnostic and compatible with diverse automation hardware via the Certified Ranger Network, GreyOrange solutions are delivered through its Certified Partner Network of system integrators. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com.

Media Contact:

Maura Lafferty

Firebrand Communications for GreyOrange

greyorange@firebrand.marketing

415.848.9175

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