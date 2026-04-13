GoHealth, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises GoHealth, Inc., (“GoHealth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GOCO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/gohealth-inc/. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

GoHealth’s stock price fell $1.09, or 10.4%, to close at $9.44 per share on May 1, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market decline was triggered by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) filing a False Claims Act complaint against several health insurers, including GoHealth. The legal action alleges that between 2016 and at least 2021, the involved insurers distributed “hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks” to brokers. These payments were reportedly made to secure “enrollments into the insurers’ Medicare Advantage plans.” The revelation of these alleged regulatory violations and the potential for significant legal penalties led to an immediate loss of investor confidence as the market processed the implications of the DOJ’s investigation into these deceptive enrollment practices.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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