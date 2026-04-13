Nouryon expands China manufacturing to meet growing demand for premium colloidal silica in catalysts and advanced coatings

Global specialty chemicals leader Nouryon is expanding production capacity for its premium grades of Levasil® colloidal silica at its manufacturing site in Guangzhou, China, to serve fast-growing segments like emissions control catalysts, electrical steel coatings and non-stick coatings for cookware across Asia Pacific. By bringing production closer to customers, Nouryon will supply a broader range of premium Levasil grades with shorter lead times, giving manufacturers the reliable access they need to develop and scale next-generation technologies and industrial processes.

Levasil is a critical ingredient in a wide range of industrial applications. In emissions control catalysts, it helps vehicles and industrial equipment meet increasingly stringent environmental standards. In electrical steel coatings, it improves the energy efficiency of transformers used in power grids. In non-stick coatings for cookware, it contributes to durability and performance.

"China's technology-driven industries are moving fast and access to advanced colloidal silica is becoming a competitive necessity for manufacturers pushing the boundaries of what's possible in catalysts and performance coatings," said Patrick Wilhelm, vice president for Growth Accelerator Industrials at Nouryon. "This investment means our customers can count on us as long-term partners as they scale their most demanding applications."

"Asia Pacific is one of the world’s most dynamic regions for premium colloidal silica and China is a big driver of that growth," said Sobers Sethi, senior vice president for Emerging Markets and China at Nouryon.

“Expanding our production in the region ensures Nouryon is positioned to grow alongside our customers as this market continues to need advanced solutions."

This expansion follows the opening of Nouryon’s innovation center in Shanghai in November 2025, which houses eight specialized laboratories, including one dedicated to Levasil for catalyst technologies and related applications. Together, these investments reflect the company’s commitment to advancing innovative specialty chemicals, deepening customer collaboration and supporting long-term growth across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Levasil colloidal silica product line is a versatile ingredient used across Nouryon’s Resource Solutions segment for catalyst applications and the Performance Materials segment for coatings formulations.

About Nouryon

Nouryon is a global specialty chemicals leader innovating essential solutions for everyday consumer and industrial products, many of which contribute to a more sustainable world. We report in three operating segments: Consumer and Life Sciences enhances the effectiveness of hair, skin, cleaning and agricultural products, and purification media for pharmaceutical production; Performance Materials delivers the leading enabling technology for global polymer production and enables tailored performance of paints and coatings; and Resource Solutions offers key ingredients for pulp bleaching used in white paper goods and packaging, and industrial end-markets like transportation, mining, fuels, lubricants and hydrocarbon processing. We employ 8,000+ individuals across a global footprint that boasts 14 innovation centers where we jointly accelerate customer product development. We have headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania, U.S., and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and are incorporated in Ireland. Discover our chemistry and follow us on LinkedIn.



Media contact: media_relations@nouryon.com