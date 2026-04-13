Finacity Facilitates Increase and Expansion of Accounts Receivable Securitization Program to $2 Billion for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

STAMFORD, Conn., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Global Advisors Company, today announced that it has facilitated an increase from $1.5 billion to $2 billion of the commitment capacity for the Accounts Receivable Securitization Program (the “Program”) of Bunge Global SA (“Bunge”), a US-based leading global agribusiness and food company. As part of the process, Finacity supported the addition of the recently merged company Viterra Limited into the Program.

About Bunge

Bunge (NYSE: BG) has as its purpose connecting farmers and consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. As a premier agribusiness solutions provider, its team of approximately 34,000 dedicated employees partner with farmers across the globe to move agricultural commodities from where they’re grown to where they’re needed—in faster, smarter, and more efficient ways. Bunge is a world leader in grain origination, storage, distribution, oilseed processing and refining, offering a broad portfolio of plant-based oils, fats, and proteins. The company works alongside customers at both ends of the value chain to deliver quality products and develop tailored, innovative solutions that address evolving consumer needs. With 200+ years of experience and presence in over 50 countries, Bunge is committed to strengthening global food security, advancing sustainability, and helping communities prosper where it operates. Bunge has its registered office in Geneva, Switzerland, and its corporate headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. Learn more at Bunge.com.

About Finacity, a White Oak Company

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume in excess of $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity also facilitates off-balance sheet securitizations under both US GAAP and IFRS, the latter through investments and services from its subsidiary, Finacity Asset Management. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

For more information on this transaction, please contact:

Finacity Corporation

Thomas Heslenfeld

Tel: +1 203-428-3519

Email: theslenfeld@wofinacity.com