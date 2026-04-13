Ultimate Medical Academy Named a USA Today 2026 Top Workplaces Award Winner

Tampa, Fla., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a nonprofit healthcare educational institution committed to empowering the next generation of allied health professionals, has been named a USA Today 2026 Top Workplaces Award winner. The recognition is based entirely on confidential employee feedback gathered through the Energage Workplace Survey — a research‑backed instrument developed over 19 years and grounded in the factors most predictive of employee engagement and organizational health.

To qualify for the national Top Workplaces list, organizations must have at least 150 U.S. employees and achieve a minimum 35% survey response rate. UMA exceeded these benchmarks, reflecting both the scale of its mission and the willingness of team members to share candid feedback about their workplace experience.

The Energage survey measures 25 culture‑driver statements — including alignment, appreciation, meaningful work, and professional growth — that collectively illuminate how employees feel about their organization. Responses are kept strictly confidential, enabling employees to speak openly and ensuring that recognition is earned through authentic employee voice.

“At UMA, our people are the heartbeat of our mission,” said Misty Brown, Chief People Officer at UMA. “This award is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our team members. Their dedication and compassion create a ripple effect of care that touches learners, graduates and healthcare organizations across the country. We’re honored to be recognized for a culture where every voice is valued.”

Energage CEO Eric Rubino emphasized the significance of employee‑driven recognition: “Top Workplaces awards highlight organizations that prioritize listening to their people. When employees feel heard and supported, they perform at their best — and that’s what sets Top Workplaces winners apart.”

UMA’s mission‑driven culture is grounded in the belief that when team members feel supported and empowered, they are better equipped to support learners — who then go on to support patients nationwide. This year’s recognition comes as Energage expands the reach of its Top Workplaces program through a new partnership with McClatchy Media Company, amplifying the visibility of organizations that prioritize exceptional workplace culture.

About Ultimate Medical Academy

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida and operating for over 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has 100,000+ alumni and 20,000+ students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.abhes.org). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu.

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