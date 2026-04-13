SailPoint recognized as a 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Identity Governance and Administration

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise identity security, announced it was named a Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer for Identity Governance and Administration” report. Gartner defines identity governance and administration as the solution to manage the identity life cycle and govern access across on-premises and cloud environments.

SailPoint received a 4.8 out of 5 overall rating in the report, with 197 reviews over the reporting timeframe between August 1, 2024 and January 31, 2026. Of respondents, 96% noted their willingness to recommend SailPoint. Product capabilities, sales experience, deployment experience, and support experience all received scores of 4.5 out of 5 or higher.

“Implementing Identity Security Cloud has completely transformed identity governance at our company, and continues to deliver gains in efficiency, consistency, and compliance - through centralized identity lifecycle management, access requests, access reviews, and more - for hundreds of our applications today and many more in the future,” said an IT Associate from an over $30B firm in the energy and utilities industry as part of a Gartner Peer Insights review published on January 23, 2026.

“This recognition as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is especially meaningful because it’s the direct voice of our customers,” said Meredith Blanchar, SailPoint Chief Customer Officer. “We’re grateful they see us not just as a vendor, but as a true innovation partner in their corner. That’s why we partner with our customers on the hard challenges, like securing agentic AI and the explosion of non-human identities. Through offerings like our Success Acceleration Service Packages, we embed our expertise directly into their strategy. We believe this recognition validates that our focus on forward-looking partnership is one of the things that customers value most.”

“The SailPoint team provides a true partnership in the overall delivery of Identity Governance & Administration,” said a Director, IT Security and Risk Management in the finance (non-banking) industry as part of a Gartner Peer Insights review published on January 30, 2026. “The operational support of the platform is minimal, removing the maintenance burden from the team, keeping the engineers focused on product implementation. The SailPoint support team is structured for success, delineating between platform and architecture guidance.”

This latest recognition underscores the tangible business value customers are seeing from our offerings. This includes:

SailPoint Agent Identity Security, which brings AI agents, their users, and the tools they access together in one governed view.

SailPoint Observability & Insights, which provides the visual clarity to understand an organization’s true security posture and the decisive control to act on risk instantly, all from a single, unified view.

SailPoint Shadow AI Remediation, which provides complete visibility and control over employee AI usage to protect sensitive data.





Additionally, SailPoint Success Acceleration Service Packages, launched in April 2025, are designed to help customers of all sizes and complexities mature their identity programs and maximize their investment with SailPoint. With tailored expertise, customers can more easily and efficiently achieve and maintain regulatory compliance, enhance operational efficiency, and accelerate the time to value of their identity security program.

Vendors recognized with a Customers’ Choice distinction received strong customer ratings for overall experience, product capabilities, and service & support relative to the market. They also exceed the market average User Interest and Adoption, which includes review and consideration score, review market coverage, and willingness to recommend.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Identity Governance and Administration, Peer Contributors, 31 March 2026

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About SailPoint

SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL) is defining the new era of adaptive identity security. In a world where non-human identities now significantly outnumber humans, our AI-powered platform unifies identity, security, and data intelligence to protect today’s enterprise from advanced identity-based threats. We deliver the identity solution that spans both the breadth of identities and the depth of context needed to drive real-time access with confidence. Built on principles like zero-standing privilege and contextualized risk, our SailPoint platform transforms identity from a point of vulnerability into a powerful security advantage. Trusted by many of the world's leading organizations, SailPoint secures the enterprise with intelligent, autonomous identity security.

Media relations for SailPoint

Shannon Paulk

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

303-748-2275

shannon.paulk@sailpoint.com